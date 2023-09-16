Review: THE PIANO GUYS PRESENTED BY AEG PRESENTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Steven Sharp Nelson and John Schmidt of The Piano Guys

Photo courtesy of The Piano Guys

Originating from Utah, The Piano Guys rose to fame through their exceptional and original self-produced music videos, amassing an astounding 1.2 billion YouTube views. Since their collaboration in early 2011, they have created an impressive portfolio of over 65 videos. One of their standout videos includes a groundbreaking 10-handed rendition of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” However, what truly sets The Piano Guys apart is their ingenious fusion of classical music with pop—a fusion that sparked an internet sensation. This wave of popularity led to the release of their eponymous debut album on Sony Music Masterworks in 2012, marking a significant milestone. Following this success, they released their sophomore album, The Piano Guys 2, along with a holiday album titled A Family Christmas, Wonders, The Piano Guys Live!, and the recently launched Uncharted album. All these albums are now available through Portrait, an imprint of Sony Music Masterworks.

The September evening in Minneapolis set the perfect stage for The Piano Guys' highly anticipated return at the Orpheum Theatre. The concert was a mesmerizing production, complete with dazzling lighting and a expansive screen that showcased captivating videos. The charismatic performers engaged the audience with delightful stories and playful banter throughout the show. A heartwarming highlight was their collaboration with a talented local high school orchestra, emphasizing the significance of music education. The Piano Guys treated the audience to a stellar performance, featuring their chart-topping hits including "Waterfall," "A Thousand Years," and "Love Story."

A heartfelt thank you goes out to The Piano Guys for gifting us with a magical evening of music!