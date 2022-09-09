Review: THE LOCAL MUSIC SCENE PRESENTS: LUKE LEBLANC at Bryant Lake Bowl Theater

The Local Music Scene is an improv show that uses live music performed by local musicians as inspiration for improvised, comedic scenes.This month's musical guest is Luke LeBlanc.

Luke LeBlanc is a Minneapolis Americana / Folk Rock artist who delivers dynamic original performances of songs filled with heart, soul, and grit. Having shared the stage with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Charlie Parr, and Phil Solem of the Rembrandts, LeBlanc releases his fourth album, Fugue State, October 2022. Produced by Erik Koskinen, the album has a warm, uncluttered, quietly powerful folk-meets-jangly-pop sound that aims its melodic arrow on the current divisiveness, culturally and politically, in the US.

The Local Music Scene is produced and hosted by Philip Simondet, and directed by Sarah Arnold-Simondet.

This month's cast of improvisers are the cast of The Local Music Scene's recent run during the MN Fringe Festival.

Sarah Arnold-Simondet,

Liz Council Choate,

Doug Ocar,

Kathryn Vannelli, and

Philip Simondet.

This was such a fun show. I always find improve fun! This was such a neat concept. It was Luke LeBlanc is a local musician and the improve group who actually performed at the recent Minnesota Fringe Festical, did improve from his music. Luke's music was a folk, indie, pop style. The cast improvised a show as he was playing his music. It blows my mind how creative, witty, and funny these talented actors are and how they can just imrovise a whole story to Luke's music.

I hope to see more creative productions like this! It was a fun show!