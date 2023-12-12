Review: THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW at Northrop

Photo by Santiago Felipe

"The Queens of Christmas" are back in Minneapolis, and their latest edition of "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" is nothing short of a festive delight! Heralded as the must-see queens of the season by Entertainment Weekly, Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme bring their internationally acclaimed show to life with a perfect blend of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, and a repertoire of both brand-new songs and cherished annual favorites.

As the holiday season unfolds, Jinkx and DeLa prove once again why they are the reigning monarchs of yuletide entertainment. The duo's infectious chemistry and boundless energy light up the stage, creating an atmosphere that The New York Times aptly describes as "sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter."

What sets this holiday extravaganza apart is the seamless fusion of sugary sweetness from DeLa and the spicy charisma of Jinkx. Their dynamic performance promises an evening filled with laughter, joy, and a dash of irreverence that captures the true spirit of the season.

Prepare to be enchanted by the Queens of Christmas as they weave a magical tapestry of entertainment, leaving audiences with memories of a holiday celebration like no other. "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" is a festive feast for the senses that will have you laughing, singing, and embracing the holiday spirit with open arms. Don't miss this glittering spectacle that has become a seasonal tradition for fans and newcomers alike!

Photo by Santiago Felipe

The Queens graced Minneapolis once again with their dazzling holiday show, featuring the dynamic duo, Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, who brought fierce holiday spirit, sparkle, and joy to the Northrop stage.

The production showcased impressive elements such as Mike Faba's enchanting lighting design, David L. Arsenault's creative scenic elements, and costumes curated by Dallas Coulter, Mr. Gorgeous, Paris Original, and Jamie Von Stratton. The stage was further brought to life by the talented dancers, including Mr. Babygirl, Ruby Mimosa, Scott Spraags, BenDeLaCreme, Jinkx Monsoon, Jim Kent, Chloe Albin, and Jace Gonzalez.

Having experienced their holiday show last year, my expectations were high, and I wasn't disappointed. Jinkx and Dela's on-stage chemistry, comedic timing, and infectious humor had the audience in stitches. The return of Guz Lanza as Hunky the Elf added an extra layer of fun to the clever and entertaining storyline, where the queens attempt to escape on vacation but find themselves hilariously trapped.

The performance featured a delightful array of musical numbers, including holiday renditions of classics like "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" by Wham, "Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue, and "Big Spender" from Sweet Charity. The vibrant costumes and special effects added to the overall spectacle, captivating the audience's attention and leaving everyone in high spirits.

Photo by Santiago Felipe

One of the highlights of the show was the queens' heartfelt message of hope and light shared towards the end, offering a poignant moment of reflection and positivity amid the challenges of the world. In these dark times, such messages are particularly appreciated, making the holiday season all the more meaningful.

A heartfelt thank you to Jinkx and DeLa for an unforgettable evening. Here's hoping they return to Minneapolis soon for another round of festive cheer!

