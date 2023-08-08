Review: THE DUET at Mixed Blood Theatre

The Duet at the Minnesota Fringe 2023

Graphic courtesy of the Minnesota Fringe

"The Duet" Presented by ThickWater, Conceived by Ryan Blix & Nicole Weber

Step into the world of "The Duet," where a once-renowned country music duo finds themselves navigating the gritty landscapes of dive bars and casinos, all while endeavoring to compose the very song that could resurrect their former stardom.

Immersed in an exceptional script and accompanied by captivating melodies, including a handful of original compositions, this production stands out. The protagonists traverse the peaks and valleys of both their romantic and professional journey, providing an intimate glimpse into their lives. The stage design exudes simplicity, with a minimalist hotel scene and a solitary microphone, complemented by charmingly rustic costumes that exude a genuine country flair.

The chemistry between the two leads is palpable, enhancing their performance with impeccable comedic timing. It's akin to witnessing a live-action Hallmark movie right before your eyes. The experience is truly delightful, evidenced by the laughter and genuine enjoyment radiating from the captivated audience.

For a heartwarming and humorous theatrical escapade, "The Duet" at the Minnesota Fringe 2023 is an absolute must-see. Prepare to be enchanted by the show's charisma and artistry.

