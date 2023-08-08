Review: THE DUET at Mixed Blood Theatre

This production runs on select dates now through August 13, 2023

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: SHANE at Guthrie Theater Photo 2 Review: SHANE at Guthrie Theater
Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo 3 Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Interview: Michael Conroy of FOSHAY! THE MUSICAL at Open Window Theatre Photo 4 Interview: Michael Conroy of FOSHAY! THE MUSICAL at Open Window Theatre

Review: THE DUET at Mixed Blood Theatre
Review: THE DUET at Mixed Blood Theatre
The Duet at the Minnesota Fringe 2023
Graphic courtesy of the Minnesota Fringe

"The Duet" Presented by ThickWater, Conceived by Ryan Blix & Nicole Weber

Step into the world of "The Duet," where a once-renowned country music duo finds themselves navigating the gritty landscapes of dive bars and casinos, all while endeavoring to compose the very song that could resurrect their former stardom.

Immersed in an exceptional script and accompanied by captivating melodies, including a handful of original compositions, this production stands out. The protagonists traverse the peaks and valleys of both their romantic and professional journey, providing an intimate glimpse into their lives. The stage design exudes simplicity, with a minimalist hotel scene and a solitary microphone, complemented by charmingly rustic costumes that exude a genuine country flair.

The chemistry between the two leads is palpable, enhancing their performance with impeccable comedic timing. It's akin to witnessing a live-action Hallmark movie right before your eyes. The experience is truly delightful, evidenced by the laughter and genuine enjoyment radiating from the captivated audience.

For a heartwarming and humorous theatrical escapade, "The Duet" at the Minnesota Fringe 2023 is an absolute must-see. Prepare to be enchanted by the show's charisma and artistry.

To secure your tickets and delve further into show details, don't hesitate to click the link below. Embark on a journey that promises to leave a lasting impression.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: OPERA PUNKS at Rarig Center Xperimental Photo
Review: OPERA PUNKS at Rarig Center Xperimental

What did our critic think of OPERA PUNKS at Rarig Center Xperimental? OPERA PUNKS delivers a whirlwind of improvised musical vignettes, where every word is sung, and each scene unfolds in a distinct musical genre. Accompanied by the accomplished former Second City Music Director, Kelly Shuda, prepare to be swept away in laughter.

2
Review: A JINGLE JANGLE MORNING at Rarig Center Arena Photo
Review: A JINGLE JANGLE MORNING at Rarig Center Arena

A Jingle Jangle Morning by Spektakular Theatre, created by Micael and Adam Gauger, is a delightful and imaginative theatrical experience, drawing inspiration from Bob Dylan's iconic song 'Mr. Tambourine Man.' This heroine's journey space odyssey captivates audiences of all ages, making it a perfect show for anyone between 5 and 105.

3
Review: GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood Theatre Photo
Review: GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood Theatre

What did our critic think of GRINDR HELP DESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood Theatre?

4
Review: YES NO MAYBE (PLEASE EXPLAIN) at Rarig Center Thrust Photo
Review: YES NO MAYBE (PLEASE EXPLAIN) at Rarig Center Thrust

What did our critic think of YES NO MAYBE (PLEASE EXPLAIN) at Rarig Center Thrust?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Review: A JINGLE JANGLE MORNING at Rarig Center ArenaReview: A JINGLE JANGLE MORNING at Rarig Center Arena
Review: GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood TheatreReview: GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood Theatre
Review: YES NO MAYBE (PLEASE EXPLAIN) at Rarig Center ThrustReview: YES NO MAYBE (PLEASE EXPLAIN) at Rarig Center Thrust
Review: 4 BISEXUALS AND 2 GUYS NAMED JOHN KILL DRACULA at Rarig Center ArenaReview: 4 BISEXUALS AND 2 GUYS NAMED JOHN KILL DRACULA at Rarig Center Arena

Videos

VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's Production of COOKIN' (Nanta 난타) Video VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's Production of COOKIN' (Nanta 난타)
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography
Northrop (4/12-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Galactic Wonders: A Space Adventure
Stages Theatre Company (8/02-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Files Live!
State Theatre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Croce Plays Croce
Pantages Theatre (11/17-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boz Scaggs
State Theatre (8/09-8/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIX
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Schwartz & Friends
State Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Not Another D&D Podcast
Pantages Theatre (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.
Stages Theatre Company (11/17-12/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Robert Cray Band
Pantages Theatre (10/06-10/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You