Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE BULL-JEAN STORIES at Pillsbury House + Theatre

Review: THE BULL-JEAN STORIES at Pillsbury House + Theatre

This production runs now through February 5th

Jan. 27, 2023  

Review: THE BULL-JEAN STORIES at Pillsbury House + Theatre

Pillsbury House + Theatre is thrilled to announce the bull-jean stories, the first show of the 2023 season, performing now through February 5, 2023. Continuing a series of Windham-Campbell prize winner Sharon Bridgforth's work at PH+T, the bull-jean stories stars Ivey award winner and PH+T

Resident Teaching Artist Aimee K. Bryant as she embodies a variety of characters that invite audiences to travelthrough the warm, hilarious, and poetic world of Bridgforth's woman-loving-woman bull-dog-jean. Celebrating African-American herstory, survival, healing, and sapphic love, the bull-jean stories navigates tales of grief whilechronicling the course of love returning again and again.

Review: THE BULL-JEAN STORIES at Pillsbury House + Theatre

The set gave you the feel that you were in the 20th century south with a few different scenes in the intimate theater space. The use of the wooden rocking chair, ladder, and swing added to the effect and fit well with the storytelling.

This production was only one hour but it was a powerful hour of storytelling by Aimee K. Bryant took us through a journey in the 20th century of a southern black lesbian woman. It was powerful and I could've listened to more. It was poetic, emotional, charming, and funny. Aimee did a marvelous job and had singing moments throughout the story; her singing voice was so impressive! I would highly recommend seeing this production

Review: THE BULL-JEAN STORIES at Pillsbury House + Theatre

For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photos by Bruce Silcox




Interview: Jessica Halverson of LEGALLY BLONDE at Ashland Productions Photo
Interview: Jessica Halverson of LEGALLY BLONDE at Ashland Productions
Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
Interview: Jefferson Turner of POTTED POTTER at Pantages Theater Photo
Interview: Jefferson Turner of POTTED POTTER at Pantages Theater
Playing to sold out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter - The Unauthorised Harry Experience, A Parody by Jeff and Dan takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes.
Interview: Martino Mayotte of ARTS + REC at Queer Circus Photo
Interview: Martino Mayotte of ARTS + REC at Queer Circus
The creators of the Queer Circus, Martinoa Mayotte and Gabe Gabriel, met while attending a theater conservatory in New York in 2005(AMDA). They moved to Minnesota and started producing in and around the Twin Cities as Silver Slipper Productions LLC in 2007. Early productions included drag queen hosted musical theater cabarets, original musicals, licensed plays, and burlesque/drag shows in unconventional spaces.
Peter Rothstein to Depart as Artistic Director of Theater Latté Da Photo
Peter Rothstein to Depart as Artistic Director of Theater Latté Da
Theater Latté Da (TLD) has announced that its founding Artistic Director, Peter Rothstein, will step down to assume a new role as Producing Artistic Director of Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, succeeding longtime Asolo Rep artistic leader Michael Edwards.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Interview: Jefferson Turner of POTTED POTTER at Pantages TheaterInterview: Jefferson Turner of POTTED POTTER at Pantages Theater
January 24, 2023

Playing to sold out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter - The Unauthorised Harry Experience, A Parody by Jeff and Dan takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes.
Interview: Martino Mayotte of ARTS + REC at Queer CircusInterview: Martino Mayotte of ARTS + REC at Queer Circus
January 23, 2023

The creators of the Queer Circus, Martinoa Mayotte and Gabe Gabriel, met while attending a theater conservatory in New York in 2005(AMDA). They moved to Minnesota and started producing in and around the Twin Cities as Silver Slipper Productions LLC in 2007. Early productions included drag queen hosted musical theater cabarets, original musicals, licensed plays, and burlesque/drag shows in unconventional spaces.
Interview: QUINN TESSENTIAL of QUINN TESSENTIAL PRODUCTIONS at Forgotten Star Brewing Co.Interview: QUINN TESSENTIAL of QUINN TESSENTIAL PRODUCTIONS at Forgotten Star Brewing Co.
January 18, 2023

Quinn Tessential Productions will be returning to Forgotten Star Brewing Company for monthly shows on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from January-May 2023.
Interview: John Gebretatose of BIPOC IMPROV JAM at HUGE Improv TheaterInterview: John Gebretatose of BIPOC IMPROV JAM at HUGE Improv Theater
January 18, 2023

BIPOC Improv Jam at HUGE Improv Theater is to bring together Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color who may or may not know about improv to learn more about it and build community with each other. The jam is for all ages, free of charge, and there is absolutely no experience required.
Interview: Helene Britany of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum TheaterInterview: Helene Britany of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theater
January 12, 2023

You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
share