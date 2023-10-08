Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Artistry

Running Now - October 29, 2023

By: Oct. 08, 2023

It’s a chilly fall night in October, you don’t have any plans, and you notice there is a Spelling Bee being held in Bloomington. Seems like the perfect night’s entertainment, right? Damn straight, right!

Artistry’s newest production is a mounting of the uproarious comedy, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Originally starring the likes of Dan Fowler (Fantastic Beasts films) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Spelling Bee is a joyous look at adolescence through an adult’s lens. Filled with quirky characters, toe tapping musical numbers, and a healthy dose of improv by the inclusion of a selection of audience members, who are certainly not prepared for what they have volunteered for.

Set in Putnam County, a group of middle schoolers have come together to compete for their chance at a spot in the national Spelling Bee. Overseen by a duo of judges who take their jobs a tad too seriously, the Bee is thrown into utter chaos at every newly spelled word, and as the contestants are slowly whittled down, the audience is left clutching their sides from an abundance of laughter.

Spelling Bee is brought to new, colorful heights under the direction of the multifaceted, Tyler Michaels King. Utilizing his skills as an actor, Michaels King has zeroed in on each character’s individual traits and allowed the actors to bring them to life in the zaniest of ways.

Part of the magic of Spelling Bee is that every character gets their own individual moment in the spotlight, giving way to being a true ensemble piece. By allowing the cast to shine as one, the audience can’t help but feel bad as their numbers begin to dwindle.

Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Artistry Although, it is a team effort for most of the show, a few stars emerge throughout the production. Shining, perhaps the brightest of them all, is Brendan Nelson Finn as the diabolically hilarious William Barfee. Suffering a tragic setback in the previous year’s Bee, Barfee is back to climb his way to the top..unless another setback takes place that is.

Finn’s full embodiment of Barfee is beyond spectacular. His physicality, vocal inflections, and commitment to the role are something that all at once, hilarious and fearless. A true star turn, if there ever was one.

Anyone who may be familiar with the show’s characters, may be wondering how Tom Reed did in bringing the home-schooled Leaf Coneybear to life. In a simple phrase: perfectly. Daring to be goofy and strangely charming all at once, Reed has created a version of Leaf that is so endearing, you just can’t help but want to give him a hug and protect him from the dangers of the world. (Protect Leaf at all costs!) Although Brendan and Tom are standouts, the entire cast is top notch, and they all seem destined for future success on stages across the Twin Cities.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has returned Artistry to it’s former glory by creating a sensational night out, where it is not possible to leave the theater without a giant smile on your face.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs October 5-29, 2023




