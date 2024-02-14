Review: STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latte Da

Photo by Dan Norman

"Stones in His Pockets" by Marie Jones

Directed by Marcela Lorca

Music Direction and Compositions by Jason Hansen

In a quaint rural Irish village, the arrival of an American film crew sets off a chain of unexpected events. Charlie and Jake find themselves thrust into the spotlight as extras in the movie, only to uncover that Hollywood's idealized portrayal of Ireland clashes starkly with their everyday reality. This Olivier Award-winning comedy delivers a poignant yet uproarious narrative, brought to vivid life by two actors who skillfully inhabit a vibrant array of characters.

Starring:

Tom Reed

Reed Sigmund

Tom Reed and Reed Sigmund, both renowned Twin Cities actors, take center stage in this captivating production. Portraying Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn, they lead the charge in this intimate two-person play, where their characters find unexpected camaraderie while working as extras on a movie set. As their friendship deepens, their individual struggles come to light, revealing the harsh realities behind the glitz of the actor's life.

The brilliance of Reed and Sigmund lies not only in their chemistry but also in their versatility. Seamlessly transitioning between multiple characters, they showcase their acting prowess with distinct voices, mannerisms, and emotions. Supported by a small music ensemble curated by Jason Hansen, the production strikes a perfect balance between comedy and poignant moments within the confines of Theater Latte Da's intimate space.

With minimalistic set design and props, the focus remains squarely on the actors and the narrative they weave. Despite the simplicity, the strength of the storytelling captivates the audience, eliciting laughter at the humorous instances while fostering a deep connection during the more profound emotional moments.

I would recommend seeing this production of Stones in His Pockets at Theater Latte Da.

