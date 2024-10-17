Review: SOME LIKE IT HOT at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The national tour of Some Like It Hot is currently captivating audiences at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, running until October 20, 2024. Based on the beloved 1959 film, this production follows two musicians who flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit. To escape the gangsters on their tail, they catch a train to sunny California, disguising themselves as women to join an all-female band in need of their musical talents. Along the way, they navigate relationships, uncovering truths about each other and themselves.

Photo by Murphy Made

Set in 1933, this production embodies the charm of classic musicals, featuring vibrant music, lively choreography, and impressive tap-dancing numbers. The costumes beautifully reflect the style of the 1930s, and the seamless transitions between scenes add to the overall flow of the performance. A standout moment was the clever chase scene involving doors, which showcased both creativity and skill.

The cast shines brightly, with Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine and Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne delivering standout performances. Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar, Edward Juvier as Osgood, and Tarra Conner Jones as Sweet Sue round out a talented ensemble. Their chemistry is palpable, making their portrayals of these iconic characters truly engaging.

I highly recommend catching this production. With its infectious energy, fantastic music, and timeless dance numbers, Some Like It Hot is a delightful experience you won't want to miss.

For ticket and show information, please click the link below.

