Review: SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN at Artistry Theater And Visual Arts

Nothing lifts the soul quite like a Rodgers and Hammerstein song, as countless generations of musical theater lovers will attest to. When it was announced that Artistry Theater and Visual Arts had plans to present a holiday season show comprised entirely of the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s songbook, it sounded like a sure fire way to spend a snowy winter’s night.

As is evidenced by the weather patterns, the snow did not cooperate but that didn’t stop Artistry from giving the audience an enchanted evening. Comprised of roughly 35 + songs from the songbook, Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein provided a well rounded look at the work of these two geniuses.

Consisting primarily of love songs and anti-love songs, the show delivered a rapid fire -70 minute- set of a fair amount of classic songs and a mix that some will be unfamiliar with. While the show clips along at a steady pace, the arrangement of the songs may feel a tad like whiplash at times. There are no real segues between the numbers, causing them to feel detached from one another. Especially when pairing a fast paced number alongside a soaring ballad.

As the co-directors, Allyson Richert and Ben Bakken, have a lot of material to cover, they have set the show as more of an upscale karaoke show that takes place in a historic supper club, instead of a structured play.

Snowed in with not much else to do but sip cocktails and sing gorgeous music, Richert and Bakken have given their cast free rein of a beautiful set. From the dual pianos where two masterful pianists play, to the old timey microphone that many of the actors utilize, it feels like a night from a bygone era.

While there is no set story line for the audience to follow, there are many mimed interactions throughout the show to give the illusion of a story. A small bit of dialogue may have helped guide the story along but thankfully the cast does a wonderful job expressing their feeling for one another through the songs they sing, giving the illusion of a set storyline. From unrequited love (Hello Young Lovers) to passionately dismissing their love for a man (I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair), Rodgers and Hammerstein’s music is beautifully brought to life via five extraordinary performers.

Though the story is threadbare, the performances are not. Each member of the five person cast is allowed multiple moments in the spotlight, to great affect. Notably, Julia Ennen, gave some of the best performances of the evening. With her soaring vocals and dedication to each word she sang, the audience couldn’t help but be raptured each time the spotlight hit her.

Bradley Johnson, who always delivers stellar work, didn’t give up his chance to prove that he is a star as well. Not only embodying his characterization of each role he took on but also showing that it is okay to have fun while delivering these classic songs.

Noticeably missing from this production was any sort of choreography. It was an odd choice to prominently feature the, undeniable, classic, “Shall We Dance” from the King & I without a sliver of dancing to accompany it. The addition of some more movement throughout the show could have heightened the wonder of these remarkable songs. Even providing the actors the opportunity to interact with the two pianists throughout the show could have brought it to a heightened level, giving the audience even more reality to the character’s being fully realized as stranded performers in a fancy club.

Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein is a wonderful revue that certainly will delight any fans of the great songbook that the famed duo gifted to the world. Although running for a limited time, it certainly proves to be a worthy addition to the, “Grand Night At the Theater” club.