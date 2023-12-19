Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Review: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye Theatre

This production runs now through December 30, 2023

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE WIZ at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo 1 Review: THE WIZ at Des Moines Performing Arts
Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo 2 Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Review: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Photo 3 Review: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards December 5th Standings; NEXT TO NORMAL Leads B Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards December 5th Standings; NEXT TO NORMAL Leads Best Musical!

Review: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye Theatre
Review: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye Theatre
Photo by Bruce Silcox

Some renditions of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol are akin to hot toddies: traditional, sweet, and heartwarming. However, Open Eye Theatre’s musical holiday spectacle, SCROOGE IN ROUGE, diverges from the norm—it's more like a boilermaker: a raucous celebration infused with campy drag, "Naughty List"-worthy lyrics, and delightfully over-the-top performances. The production is finely tuned to elevate the audience's spirits instantly!

In this Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players rendition of A Christmas Carol, the pickle is quite literal. Seventeen members of the company succumb to sudden illness, leaving the remaining trio to plow through (pun intended) a musical rendition of the Dickens classic. Brace yourself for missed cues, unfamiliar characters, and costume mishaps galore. With cheeky puns and bawdy songs, this quick-change interpretation of the Christmas tale proves to be a hilariously unconventional holiday treat!

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Joel Sass
Choreographer – Heidi Spesard-Noble
Musical Director – Jake Endres
Scenic Designer – Michael Sommers
Costume Designer – Kathy Kohl
Lighting Designer – Bill Healey
Stage Manager – Brian Hirt
Assistant Stage Manager – Evelyn Kelly
Creative Technical Director – Brandon Sisneroz
Dialect Coach – Patrick Bailey

Review: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye Theatre
Photo by Bruce Silcox

Scrooge In Rouge at Open Eye Theater delivered a festive and enjoyable holiday experience! While everyone is familiar with the beloved tale of A Christmas Carol, Open Eye Theatre puts a unique spin on this classic by presenting it as an English Music Hall production.

Originating in saloon bars during the 1830s, English Music Hall was a popular form of British theatrical entertainment, reminiscent of North American vaudeville. SCROOGE IN ROUGE pays homage to this tradition, offering a lively mix of rousing songs, sketch comedy, specialty acts, and variety entertainment. This English Musical Hall Christmas Carol is a joyful celebration of the holiday season, complete with witty lyrics, clever puns, and playful double entendres designed to spread merriment and good cheer. Join us for a glass-raising experience and immerse yourself in the laughter of British hilarity!

This was my inaugural experience with an English Music Hall production, and it certainly didn't disappoint. The talented and humorous cast showcased excellent comedic timing, eliciting laughter and cheers from the audience throughout the performance. Refreshingly told from a different perspective, the story takes an unexpected turn when a majority of the cast falls ill, leaving three performers to take on various roles. Maren Ward (Vesta Virile) portrayed an outstanding Scrooge, Neal Skoy (Charlie Schmaltz) masterfully played multiple characters, including the Ghost of Christmas Past and Bob Cratchit, while Abilene Olson (Lottie Obbligato) impressed with both her soaring vocals and comedic flair.

Review: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye Theatre
Photo by Bruce Silcox

For a unique theater experience with a classic story this holiday season, I highly recommend catching this show. For ticket information and more details about the performance, click the link below.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH at Minnesota Orchestra Hall Photo
Review: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

What did our critic think of A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH at Minnesota Orchestra Hall?

2
Review: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? ALBUM TOUR at The Fitzgerald Theater Photo
Review: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? ALBUM TOUR at The Fitzgerald Theater

What did our critic think of MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? ALBUM TOUR at The Fitzgerald Theater?

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; NEXT TO NORMAL, ARSENIC AND OLD Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; NEXT TO NORMAL, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, Ashland Productions & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

What did our critic think of PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Review: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye TheatreReview: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye Theatre
Review: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH at Minnesota Orchestra HallReview: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH at Minnesota Orchestra Hall
Review: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? ALBUM TOUR at The Fitzgerald TheaterReview: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? ALBUM TOUR at The Fitzgerald Theater
Review: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing ArtsReview: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Peter Pan in Minneapolis / St. Paul Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Northrop (1/25-1/25)
Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour
Pantages Theatre (3/28-3/28)
Disney's The Lion King in Minneapolis / St. Paul Disney's The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (3/27-4/28)
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR. in Minneapolis / St. Paul Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR.
Stages Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
This Random World in Minneapolis / St. Paul This Random World
Theatre B (5/03-5/19)
Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Dancing Beethoven in Minneapolis / St. Paul Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Dancing Beethoven
Northrop (2/17-2/18)
Lobby Hero in Minneapolis / St. Paul Lobby Hero
Theatre B (2/23-3/10)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (12/19-12/24)
SCROOGE IN ROUGE in Minneapolis / St. Paul SCROOGE IN ROUGE
Open Eye Theatre (11/30-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You