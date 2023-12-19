Review: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye Theatre

Photo by Bruce Silcox

Some renditions of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol are akin to hot toddies: traditional, sweet, and heartwarming. However, Open Eye Theatre’s musical holiday spectacle, SCROOGE IN ROUGE, diverges from the norm—it's more like a boilermaker: a raucous celebration infused with campy drag, "Naughty List"-worthy lyrics, and delightfully over-the-top performances. The production is finely tuned to elevate the audience's spirits instantly!

In this Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players rendition of A Christmas Carol, the pickle is quite literal. Seventeen members of the company succumb to sudden illness, leaving the remaining trio to plow through (pun intended) a musical rendition of the Dickens classic. Brace yourself for missed cues, unfamiliar characters, and costume mishaps galore. With cheeky puns and bawdy songs, this quick-change interpretation of the Christmas tale proves to be a hilariously unconventional holiday treat!

CREATIVE TEAM



Director – Joel Sass

Choreographer – Heidi Spesard-Noble

Musical Director – Jake Endres

Scenic Designer – Michael Sommers

Costume Designer – Kathy Kohl

Lighting Designer – Bill Healey

Stage Manager – Brian Hirt

Assistant Stage Manager – Evelyn Kelly

Creative Technical Director – Brandon Sisneroz

Dialect Coach – Patrick Bailey

Photo by Bruce Silcox

Scrooge In Rouge at Open Eye Theater delivered a festive and enjoyable holiday experience! While everyone is familiar with the beloved tale of A Christmas Carol, Open Eye Theatre puts a unique spin on this classic by presenting it as an English Music Hall production.

Originating in saloon bars during the 1830s, English Music Hall was a popular form of British theatrical entertainment, reminiscent of North American vaudeville. SCROOGE IN ROUGE pays homage to this tradition, offering a lively mix of rousing songs, sketch comedy, specialty acts, and variety entertainment. This English Musical Hall Christmas Carol is a joyful celebration of the holiday season, complete with witty lyrics, clever puns, and playful double entendres designed to spread merriment and good cheer. Join us for a glass-raising experience and immerse yourself in the laughter of British hilarity!

This was my inaugural experience with an English Music Hall production, and it certainly didn't disappoint. The talented and humorous cast showcased excellent comedic timing, eliciting laughter and cheers from the audience throughout the performance. Refreshingly told from a different perspective, the story takes an unexpected turn when a majority of the cast falls ill, leaving three performers to take on various roles. Maren Ward (Vesta Virile) portrayed an outstanding Scrooge, Neal Skoy (Charlie Schmaltz) masterfully played multiple characters, including the Ghost of Christmas Past and Bob Cratchit, while Abilene Olson (Lottie Obbligato) impressed with both her soaring vocals and comedic flair.

Photo by Bruce Silcox

For a unique theater experience with a classic story this holiday season, I highly recommend catching this show. For ticket information and more details about the performance, click the link below.