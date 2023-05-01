Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company

Review Roundup: AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company

An American Tail the Musical will play through June 18, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage.

May. 01, 2023  

Children's Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of An American Tail the Musical.

With a book and lyrics by Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit), and music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success), the production will feature music supervision by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit and Tootsie on Broadway), and choreography by Katie Spelman (World Premiere Musical The Notebook). An American Tail the Musical will be directed by Taibi Magar (We Are Proud To Present at Guthrie Theatre; We Live in Cairo at A.R.T; Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles at Signature Theatre; Co-Artistic Director of Philadelphia Theatre Company).

In An American Tail the Musical, an army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York. In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches!). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There?

An American Tail the Musical will play through June 18, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage.

See what the critics are saying...

Jared Fessler, BroadwayWorld: The music and lyrics were catchy and fun. There were large ensemble musical numbers along with duets, and solo musical numbers that were accompanied by choreography that fit the style of 1885 times. I enjoyed the dancing cockroaches! The iconic hit song from the movie "Somewhere Out There," was also included and was enjoyed by the audience especially those of the 80s and early 90's it made us feel the nostalgia of that time.

Check back here for updates!




Review: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Review: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company
What did our critic think of AN AMERICAN TALE THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company?
Five Projects Selected For 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab Cohort Photo
Five Projects Selected For 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab Cohort
The Department of Public Transformation (DoPT) has announced the 5 projects selected for the 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab—a cohort-based peer network, workshop series, and resource hub which supports community leaders and artists in cultivating welcoming and creative physical places of connection in rural communities. 
Review: THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES at History Theatre Photo
Review: THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES at History Theatre
What did our critic think of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES at History Theatre?
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Childrens The Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre Company
Children’s Theatre Company has released first look photos the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical.

More Hot Stories For You


Five Projects Selected For 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab CohortFive Projects Selected For 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab Cohort
April 30, 2023

The Department of Public Transformation (DoPT) has announced the 5 projects selected for the 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab—a cohort-based peer network, workshop series, and resource hub which supports community leaders and artists in cultivating welcoming and creative physical places of connection in rural communities. 
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look At The World Premiere of AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre Company
April 28, 2023

Children’s Theatre Company has released first look photos the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical.
Video: First Look at RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE at Stages Theatre CompanyVideo: First Look at RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE at Stages Theatre Company
April 28, 2023

Stages Theatre Company will present the world premiere play, Raymie Nightingale. Florida, 1975. A trio of friends embark on a dizzying adventure fraught with humor, poignant revelations, and the Little Miss Florida Tire Competition. Along the way, they discover that compassion can overcome life's biggest obstacles and growing friendships solve life's unanswerable questions. Check out video from the production here!
Minnesota Orchestra Presents World Premiere Of BREA(D)THMinnesota Orchestra Presents World Premiere Of BREA(D)TH
April 28, 2023

 Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the Minnesota Orchestra approached nationally renowned composer Carlos Simon to commission a new work that would honor the ongoing struggle for racial justice in Minnesota and beyond.
Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYAPhotos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
April 27, 2023

On Friday, April 28 Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre will open TUCK EVERLASTING TYA at the NorShor Theatre. Based on Natalie Babbitt’s best-selling children’s classic, this Theatre for Young Audiences edition of TUCK EVERLASTING is a condensed version of the Broadway musical. With a run time of 70 minutes, this production is great for folks of all ages. Check out production photos here!
share