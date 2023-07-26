Review: RUTHLESS! At Theatre Elision At Elision Playhouse

The cast of Ruthless!

Photo by Jolie Morehouse Olson

Theatre Elision presents Ruthless!

Music by Marvin Laird; Book and Lyrics by Joel Haley

"Ruthless" is a hilarious musical that has been an off-broadway smash hit since premiering in 1992, and was a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award winner. This all-female production spoofs Broadway musicals, like Gypsy and Mame, and movies such as The Bad Seed and All About Eve. It is the story of Tina, a precocious eight-year-old who knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking in her school play, and will do anything to get the part, including murdering the leading lady!

Amanda Mai (Tina)

Photo by Jolie Morehouse Olson

I had heard of 'Ruthless the Musical,' but had never seen a production of it and did not know much about it. However, this 90-minute performance did not disappoint! The entire cast consisted of talented women, and it served as a delightful musical spoof on some of the most beloved and well-known musicals. The abundance of musical theatre references had any musical theater lover laughing in their seat. The set, staging, and costumes all added to the fun and engaging experience in the intimate theatre.

One aspect I particularly liked was that each actor was featured in their own song, allowing them to showcase their individual talents. I couldn't help but laugh during 'I Hate Musicals' because it was the complete opposite of its title! As each actor sang, the others provided fantastic harmonies in the background, demonstrating their strong support for each other. It was evident that the entire cast was fully committed to their roles, adding to the overall excellence of the performance. Even the band's involvement in the show was a nice touch, contributing to the immersive experience.

The cast of Ruthless!

Photo by Jolie Morehouse Olson

Ruthless the Musical" is a must-see show for audiences of all backgrounds. Even if someone doesn't have extensive musical theater knowledge, they can still thoroughly enjoy the performance and find themselves laughing hysterically. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this entertaining and comedic musical!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.