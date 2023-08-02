Review: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE – WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2023 at State Theatre

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Werq The World Tour 2023

Photo by Marco Ovando / Voss Events

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour is headed to Minneapolis on Aug. 1, 2023 at the historic State Theatre The world’s biggest drag features a mix of fashion, choreography and music unlike anything you’ve ever seen before MINNEAPOLIS (March 21, 2023) — Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the world’s largest drag show on earth will make its way to Minneapolis in RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World 2023 on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.). In a new sci-fi adventure set in a dystopian future, the drag superstars of

With shows in more than 100 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Asia, Europe and Mexico,“Werq The World is the official “RuPaul’s Drag Race” tour for a reason,” says Jon Norris of Voss Events. “It’s the biggest and most spectacular drag show in the world. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in this production are unlike anything drag fans have ever seen before.” The official tour launched June 17 in Atlantic.

“We’ve really elevated the show this year with a cohesive story line that weaves live theater into a large-scale concert style performance,” Brandon Voss, the show’s producer, explains. “Werq The World is a multimillion-dollar production, specially designed for large venues and arenas. It rivals concerts by the largest pop stars in the world.” The North American cast will feature Asia O’Hara, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jorgeous, Kandy Muse,

Lady Camden, Laganja, Naomi Small, Plastique Tiara and two finalists from Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The Australia and Asia cast will be Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Rosé and Yvie Oddly. The Europe and Mexico cast will be Angeria, Aquaria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kandy Muse and Rosé. Cast subject to change.

I attended my first-ever RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World Tour, and it was a show like no other. As someone with little prior knowledge about drag, I went in with an open mind, only aware that drag artists from RuPaul's show would be performing. Little did I know that I was about to be blown away by a full-on production that left me mesmerized from start to finish.

The show's theme was set in a dystopian future, where the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race had to make a choice between the real world and the artificial world they had come to know. It was a captivating storyline that added depth and meaning to the already dazzling performances.

As the show began, the atmosphere inside the venue was electric. The audience, filled with RuPaul and drag fans, couldn't contain their excitement. There were plenty of funny moments and witty lines delivered by the performers, keeping the crowd entertained and engaged throughout.

The production featured big group numbers that showcased the collective talent and chemistry of the drag artists. Each performer also had their moment to shine, delivering individual numbers that were nothing short of spectacular. One highlight of the evening was a lip-sync contest that involved two local drag artists joining the stage, creating an extra layer of excitement and competition.

The stage design was impressive, featuring two levels and a projection screen at the back. The use of the projection screen for countdowns, videos, and background scenes added a dynamic visual element to the show.

Of course, the costumes were a true showstopper, as expected from a drag extravaganza. The performers truly looked fabulous, and their outfits reflected their unique personalities and styles.

In terms of talent, the cast was top-notch. From Rose's impressive live singing to Ginger Minj's jaw-dropping drop splits, the performers showcased their remarkable skills and versatility.

The choreography was another standout aspect of the show. The synchronized movements, combined with the electrifying energy of the backup dancers, took the performances to a whole new level of excitement.

the RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World Tour was a memorable experience that left me in awe of the drag world. The production was a perfect blend of humor, talent, and creativity, providing a night of entertainment that I'll cherish forever. Whether you're a die-hard RuPaul fan or someone new to the world of drag, this show is an absolute must-see!

