Review: RENEE RAPP - SNOW HARD FEELINGS TOUR at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Renee Rapp at The Fillmore in Minneapolis

Photo by Jared Fessler

Renee Rapp, a distinguished Jimmy Awards winner known for her exceptional performances as Regina George in Broadway's hit production "Mean Girls" and Leighton Murray in the Max teen comedy, "The Sex Lives of College Girls," is now captivating audiences once again in the highly anticipated "Mean Girls Musical" movie, reprising her role as Regina George.

Beyond her successful acting career, Renee has also ventured into the world of music, showcasing her talent with the release of her studio album, "Snow Angel." Demonstrating her versatility, she is currently embarking on a solo tour, gracing stages across the country. The tour features talented openers Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already sensational event. The audience can expect an unforgettable experience as Renee Rapp takes center stage, showcasing her musical prowess and leaving a lasting impression on concertgoers.

The Fillmore in Minneapolis was pulsating with energy during the sold-out concert featuring Renee Rapp, the extraordinary Jimmy Awards winner and Broadway sensation. Alongside the talented openers, Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, the event was nothing short of a musical extravaganza, leaving fans exhilarated and thoroughly entertained.

The audience showed their immense enthusiasm by bringing signs, much to Renee's delight. She interacted warmly with her fans, reading aloud their signs and engaging with the crowd. The stage was adorned with a dynamic screen projecting old photos of Renee, captivating art, and graphics that harmoniously blended with her songs. Accompanied by her skilled band members, Renee took the audience on a musical journey, delivering breathtaking renditions of her hit songs.

In addition to her musical performance, Renee shared lighthearted anecdotes and personal experiences that inspired her music, connecting with her audience on a deeper level. The atmosphere was vibrant and infectious as she poured her heart and soul into each song, leaving an indelible mark on everyone present.

A heartfelt thank you to Renee Rapp for gracing The Fillmore in Minneapolis with her extraordinary talent and bringing music that will be remembered for a long time. Fans eagerly anticipate her return to the stage, and for those seeking more tour dates and ticket information, click the ticket link below for an unforgettable musical experience.