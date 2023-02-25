Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: POTTED POTTER at Pantages Theater

This production runs now through February 26th.

Feb. 25, 2023  

After several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff has returned to Minneapolis. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show casts a spell over the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) from now to Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props and even a live Quidditch match!

Photo by Dahlia Katz

Potted Potter, advertised as "the unauthorized Potter experience" has no connection with J.K. Rowling and the Harry Potter books and franchise. It is a paradoy done in 70 minutes. This show has been in the works since 2005 and has toured all over.

The two actors, Scott Hoatson and Joseph Maudsley told all seven books in a total of 70 minutes. The set and props replicated different scenes from the different books. There were also scenes projected on a screen. They also included well-known Broadway musical references that any theatre lover would get. and a few cracks at the writer and the books themselves. There was also audience interaction. I was impressed at how these two carried out this show while playing multiple characters.

Photo by Dahlia Katz

Thank you for the laughs and fun night Scott and Joseph!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz




