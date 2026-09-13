Review: PINOCCHIO at Children's Theatre Company

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In 1883 an Italian author wrote a story for a children’s newspaper titled Storia di un burattino (Story of a Marionette), or what would come to be known as Pinocchio. Since then there have been countless adaptations of this cherished work created for the stage and screen but very few take the classic story, strip it down to its bones, and present it quite like Children’s Theatre Company’s newest mounting.

Using the unique framing device of a group of theatrical stagehands telling the well known story to a sold out audience due to a mishap with the ticketing office. The stagehands must employ the use of only the things that are strewn about the stage: scaffolding, ladders, workbenches, and an assortment of building materials and tools, to tell the story to the best of their abilities. What transpires is certainly the definition of Theater Magic.

Greg Banks has penned an adaptation that is fresh, funny, and new. Basing the show off of the original book, it will be a breath of fresh air to audiences who think they know the whole story of Pinocchio because there are many segments of the piece that have not been highlighted in most adaptations. Banks has filled the show with so much heart and comedy but also menace and sorrow, that it becomes the perfect blend of emotional highs and lows.

With only a cast of five actors to embody a plethora of roles, each actor has the exciting challenge of bringing them to life through a mix of physicality, creative costuming, and vocal work. A challenging task for any actor but CTC actors are not just any actors, they are top notch comedic geniuses.

Dean Holt kicks off the production with a bang, or should we say a burst of light. He is a bundle of energy and joy from the first moment and he doesn’t let up throughout the entirety of the piece. As he leaps and bounds around the stage, breaks the fourth wall constantly, and the audience can’t help but want to leap out of their seats and join him on this fantastical adventure. Serving as the primary narrator of the show, Holt exudes a charisma, charm, and childlike wonder that is electric and captivating, which assists in keeping a piece that is so well known to the audience, fresh and new.

Paired right along side holt is the dynamic Reed Sigmund who brings the laughs a mile a minute, as he is known for. His primary role as a serious and grouchy stage hand is a fun role to watch him embody due to knowing how much he loves to dive into goofy and outlandish roles. It is when Sigmund is “forced” to participate in the re-telling that he lets loose and doesn’t look back, delighting everyone.

Sharing the spotlight throughout is Autumn Ness who portrays a stagehand character that seemingly encompasses the sentiment and wonder of the audience. Someone who wants the chance to be included in a theatrical production, in any role, and when given the chance, gives it their all. Ness brings heart and soul to each character she plays, especially the compliment to Sigmund’s Fox, Cat. Her comedic wit is on full display as she has to attempt to help Fox swindle Pinocchio out of his money and if the laughs in the audience are any indication, she succeeds wildly.

Then there is the one and only Antonisia (Nisi) Collins who is truly the stand out of the show. As the iconic wooden boy, Collins employees every tool in her tool box to bring this magical character to life. She knows how to hit every comedic note and has the audience eating out of the palm of her hand the entirety of the show. Even when needing to play to Pinocchio’s low points due to his own bad choices, Collins has no trouble drawing empathy of of the audience. It is a perfect lead role to highlight why she was chosen to become one of the newest permanent company members.

While the core actors provide the emotional rollercoaster throughout the show, a mysterious fifth character looms just outside of the spotlight, Victor Zupanc. Known for his work as a musician and conductor, Zupanc assumes the role of a stagehand who happens to have brought along his instruments to the job site, thus providing this magical tale with a much needed blend of sounds and music. His main contribution is giving each scene its emotional depth through a variety of sounds and notes. Even though he is hidden in shadow for a significant amount of the show, he may be one of the most pivotal to its success.

Children’s Theatre Company has once again produced a wondrous piece of art, with an extraordinary team of artisans both on stage and off. The scenic design by Joseph Stanley may seem basic but it is anything but. The fact it almost becomes a living character of its own is a testament to his craft and talent.

CTC’s Pinocchio is fresh, charming, and hilarious adventure that is perfect for the entire family. So grab your friends and family and get thee to the theatre.

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