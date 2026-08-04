Children’s Theatre Company Welcomes New Board Leadership and Members
Michael Blum, Maria Wagner Reamer and Sonny Miller join CTC's new slate of board officers.
Children's Theatre Company has announcd that Stefanie Adams has been elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the theatre's Chair of the Board of Directors. Professionally, Adams serves as the Principal, Director of Client Service and Marketing, for Peregrine Capital Management. She is an owner of the company and a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors.
“I am proud and honored to be a part of an organization that inspires curiosity and creativity, fosters empathy and humanity, and builds confidence in our youth," said Stefanie Adams, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors. "I am excited to work with our exceptional Board and talented team as we continue to create world class theater and educational experiences.”
Also elected was Michael Blum as Co-Vice Chair (Business Leader), Maria Wagner Reamer as Co-Vice Chair (Community Leader), Sonny Miller as Secretary (Partner, Dorsey & Whitney), Adebisi A. Wilson as Co-Vice Chair (Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.), and Kashi Yoshikawa as Treasurer (Senior Regional Investment Manager, Wells Fargo Private Bank).
Additionally, CTC has also announced ten accomplished leaders as new board members, including Jill Applebaum (Johnson & Johnson, Senior Director, Technology Strategy), GerShun Avilez (University of Minnesota, College of Liberal Arts, Dean), Ashley Bowes Johnson (Korn Ferry, Senior Client Partner, Financial Officers Practice), Steve Howard (KPMG, Partner), Ricky Margarit (Ernst & Young LLP Partner | Audit), Angela Pennington (Curated Events, Consultant), Jacob F. Siegel (Managing Partner, Ciresi Conlin), Ion Skillrud (Deloitte, Principal), Shane Swanson (Stinson, Partner), and Tim Trujillo (Boston Scientific, Vice President and Chief, Compliance Officer).
“We're thrilled to welcome CTC's newest board members,” said Anne Lockner, Chair of the Board Affairs & Governance Committee. “They join an already outstanding board of community and business leaders who continue to advance the mission of the nation's leading theatre for young people."
2026–2027 Children's Theatre Company's Board of Directors
Officers
Stefanie Adams, Chair | Principal, Director of Client Service and Marketing, Peregrine Capital Management
Michael Blum, Vice Chair | Business Leader
Maria Wagner Reamer, Vice Chair | Community Leader
Sonny Miller, Secretary | Partner, Dorsey & Whitney
Adebisi A. Wilson, Vice Chair | Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.
Kashi Yoshikawa, Treasurer | Senior Regional Investment Manager, Wells Fargo Private Bank
Members
Jill Applebaum | Senior Director, Technology Strategy, Johnson & Johnson
GerShun Avilez | Dean, College of Liberal Arts, University of Minnesota
Gulzar Babaeva | Associate General Counsel, Energizer Holdings
Ellen Bendel-Stenzel | Neonatologist, Mayo Clinic Children's Center
Ashley Bowes Johnson | Senior Client Partner, Financial Offers Practive, KornFerry
Morgan Burns | Partner, Faegre Drinker LLP
Joe Carroll | Executive Vice President, Enterprise Solutions and Technology U.S. Bank
Scott Cummings | Market Development Director, Accenture
Tami R. Diehm | President and Shareholder, Winthrop & Weinstine
Amol Dixit | VP, New Ventures & Business Development, Solheim Companies, Founder, Hot Indian Foods
Kara Feemster Smith | Enterprise Sales Director, Fuel Cycle
Jean Freeman | Principal and CEO, Zambezi
Sharla Frenzel | Chief Legal Officer, Artisan Design Group
Betsy Frost | CEO, Q Mixers
John Geelan | General Counsel, Piper Sandler
Judge Andrew Gordon | Ramsey County Court
Steve Howard | Partner, KPMG
Bill Johnson | Community Leader
Katherine Johnson | Storj Labs, Chief People and Legal Officer, Head of Compliance
Ellen Krug | Founder and President, Human Inspiration Works, LLC
Anne M. Lockner | Partner, Robins Kaplan LLP
Mary Loeffelholz | Co-proprietor, Dampfwerk Distillery
Trisha London | Community Leader and Counselor, Crisis Text Line
Joe Long | Chief Growth Officer, UnitedHealthcare
Wendy Mahling | SVP, Corporate Secretary & Securities and Corporate Law, Ameriprise Financial
Ricky Margarit | Partner, Audit, Ernst & Young LLP
Kunal Mehta | VP, Corporate Development and growth, Malibu Boats, Inc.
Vikram Narain | Vermilion Group, Vice President
Nnamdi Njoku | Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Omnicell, Inc.
Melissa Ostrom | Vice President, Controller, Xcel Energy
Harry Overly | President, TreeHouse Foods, Inc.
Angela Pennington | Consultant, Curated Events
Donald-Stephen Porter | Managing Director, Sector Portfolio Manager/Analyst, Winslow Capital
Hillery Shay | Vice President Marketing & Communications, Children's Minnesota
Jacob F. Siegel | Managing Partner, Ciresi Conlin
Ion Skillrud | Principal, Deloitte
Shane Swanson | Partner, Stinson
Steve Thompson | Community Leader, NorthStar Healthcare Advisors
Tim Trujillo | Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, Boston Scientific
Lifetime Board Members: Mary Lou Dasbury
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