Children’s Theatre Company Welcomes New Board Leadership and Members

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Children's Theatre Company has announcd that Stefanie Adams has been elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the theatre's Chair of the Board of Directors. Professionally, Adams serves as the Principal, Director of Client Service and Marketing, for Peregrine Capital Management. She is an owner of the company and a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors.

“I am proud and honored to be a part of an organization that inspires curiosity and creativity, fosters empathy and humanity, and builds confidence in our youth," said Stefanie Adams, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors. "I am excited to work with our exceptional Board and talented team as we continue to create world class theater and educational experiences.”

Also elected was Michael Blum as Co-Vice Chair (Business Leader), Maria Wagner Reamer as Co-Vice Chair (Community Leader), Sonny Miller as Secretary (Partner, Dorsey & Whitney), Adebisi A. Wilson as Co-Vice Chair (Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.), and Kashi Yoshikawa as Treasurer (Senior Regional Investment Manager, Wells Fargo Private Bank).

Additionally, CTC has also announced ten accomplished leaders as new board members, including Jill Applebaum (Johnson & Johnson, Senior Director, Technology Strategy), GerShun Avilez (University of Minnesota, College of Liberal Arts, Dean), Ashley Bowes Johnson (Korn Ferry, Senior Client Partner, Financial Officers Practice), Steve Howard (KPMG, Partner), Ricky Margarit (Ernst & Young LLP Partner | Audit), Angela Pennington (Curated Events, Consultant), Jacob F. Siegel (Managing Partner, Ciresi Conlin), Ion Skillrud (Deloitte, Principal), Shane Swanson (Stinson, Partner), and Tim Trujillo (Boston Scientific, Vice President and Chief, Compliance Officer).

“We're thrilled to welcome CTC's newest board members,” said Anne Lockner, Chair of the Board Affairs & Governance Committee. “They join an already outstanding board of community and business leaders who continue to advance the mission of the nation's leading theatre for young people."

2026–2027 Children's Theatre Company's Board of Directors

Officers

Stefanie Adams, Chair | Principal, Director of Client Service and Marketing, Peregrine Capital Management

Michael Blum, Vice Chair | Business Leader

Maria Wagner Reamer, Vice Chair | Community Leader

Sonny Miller, Secretary | Partner, Dorsey & Whitney

Adebisi A. Wilson, Vice Chair | Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.

Kashi Yoshikawa, Treasurer | Senior Regional Investment Manager, Wells Fargo Private Bank

Members

Jill Applebaum | Senior Director, Technology Strategy, Johnson & Johnson

GerShun Avilez | Dean, College of Liberal Arts, University of Minnesota

Gulzar Babaeva | Associate General Counsel, Energizer Holdings

Ellen Bendel-Stenzel | Neonatologist, Mayo Clinic Children's Center

Ashley Bowes Johnson | Senior Client Partner, Financial Offers Practive, KornFerry

Morgan Burns | Partner, Faegre Drinker LLP

Joe Carroll | Executive Vice President, Enterprise Solutions and Technology U.S. Bank

Scott Cummings | Market Development Director, Accenture

Tami R. Diehm | President and Shareholder, Winthrop & Weinstine

Amol Dixit | VP, New Ventures & Business Development, Solheim Companies, Founder, Hot Indian Foods

Kara Feemster Smith | Enterprise Sales Director, Fuel Cycle

Jean Freeman | Principal and CEO, Zambezi

Sharla Frenzel | Chief Legal Officer, Artisan Design Group

Betsy Frost | CEO, Q Mixers

John Geelan | General Counsel, Piper Sandler

Judge Andrew Gordon | Ramsey County Court

Steve Howard | Partner, KPMG

Bill Johnson | Community Leader

Katherine Johnson | Storj Labs, Chief People and Legal Officer, Head of Compliance

Ellen Krug | Founder and President, Human Inspiration Works, LLC

Anne M. Lockner | Partner, Robins Kaplan LLP

Mary Loeffelholz | Co-proprietor, Dampfwerk Distillery

Trisha London | Community Leader and Counselor, Crisis Text Line

Joe Long | Chief Growth Officer, UnitedHealthcare

Wendy Mahling | SVP, Corporate Secretary & Securities and Corporate Law, Ameriprise Financial

Ricky Margarit | Partner, Audit, Ernst & Young LLP

Kunal Mehta | VP, Corporate Development and growth, Malibu Boats, Inc.

Vikram Narain | Vermilion Group, Vice President

Nnamdi Njoku | Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Omnicell, Inc.

Melissa Ostrom | Vice President, Controller, Xcel Energy

Harry Overly | President, TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Angela Pennington | Consultant, Curated Events

Donald-Stephen Porter | Managing Director, Sector Portfolio Manager/Analyst, Winslow Capital

Hillery Shay | Vice President Marketing & Communications, Children's Minnesota

Jacob F. Siegel | Managing Partner, Ciresi Conlin

Ion Skillrud | Principal, Deloitte

Shane Swanson | Partner, Stinson

Steve Thompson | Community Leader, NorthStar Healthcare Advisors

Tim Trujillo | Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, Boston Scientific

Lifetime Board Members: Mary Lou Dasbury

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