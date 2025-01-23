Review: PARADE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Tour of Parade, currently gracing the stage of the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, is a poignant and breathtakingly raw production that resonates deeply with audiences. Directed with precision by Michael Arden, this revival of the Tony Award-winning musical by Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown is both timely and timeless, delivering an emotionally charged portrayal of love, justice, and societal prejudice.

Parade recounts the tragic true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager in 1913 Georgia who is accused of the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan. The musical explores the trial, the media frenzy, and the pervasive anti-Semitism of the time, as well as the unwavering bond between Leo and his wife, Lucille. The weight of history looms large, but this production does not rely solely on the power of its story; it elevates it through masterful performances and impeccable staging.

The National Touring Company of PARADE

Photo by Joan Marcus

At the heart of the production are the extraordinary performances of the leads. Max Chernin delivers a nuanced and deeply empathetic portrayal of Leo, capturing both his intellectual reserve and his vulnerability. His voice, rich and expressive, brings Jason Robert Brown's complex score to life, particularly in the haunting "It’s Hard to Speak My Heart."

Talia Sauskauer is equally remarkable as Lucille, imbuing the character with strength and resilience. Her journey from a dutiful wife to a fierce advocate for her husband is beautifully rendered, and her solos, such as "You Don’t Know This Man" and "Do It Alone," are show-stopping moments that leave the audience breathless.

Max Chernin (center) and company in the National Tour of PARADE

Photo by Joan Marcus

The ensemble cast is equally strong, with standout performances from Chris Shyer whose conflicted morality provides a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness, and Ramone Nelson, whose chilling rendition of "That's What He Said" is both mesmerizing and unsettling. Each member of the cast contributes to the rich tapestry of this production, creating a world that feels both intimate and epic.

Visually, Parade is stunning. Dane Laffrey's set design is stark yet evocative, using minimalistic elements to transport the audience from courtrooms to prison cells to Southern streets. The use of projections and lighting design by Sven Ortel and Heather Gilbert, respectively, adds a haunting layer of depth, seamlessly blending historical imagery with the action on stage.

Jason Robert Brown’s score, performed by a lush orchestra, is a character in its own right. The music shifts effortlessly between the soaring anthems of hope and the darker undertones of despair and injustice. Numbers like "The Old Red Hills of Home" and "This Is Not Over Yet" encapsulate the emotional spectrum of the story, leaving an indelible mark on the audience.

The National Touring Company of PARADE

Photo by Joan Marcus

What makes this production of Parade particularly compelling is its relevance. In a time when discussions about systemic injustice, prejudice, and media sensationalism are as urgent as ever, Parade serves as both a history lesson and a call to reflection. Michael Arden’s direction ensures that the themes resonate without feeling didactic, allowing the humanity of the characters to shine through.

The Orpheum Theatre, with its grand architecture and rich acoustics, provides the perfect backdrop for this powerful production. The audience, visibly moved, gave a well-deserved standing ovation, a testament to the show’s impact.

Parade is not just a musical; it is an experience that stays with you long after the final note. For theatergoers in Minneapolis, this is a must-see production that reminds us of the enduring power of storytelling to challenge, enlighten, and inspire. It is a masterclass in musical theater and a triumph for everyone involved. Don’t miss your chance to witness this unforgettable journey.

For more ticket and information, please click the ticket link button below.

