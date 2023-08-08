Review: OPERA PUNKS at Rarig Center Xperimental

This production runs on select dates now through August 13, 2023

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Review: OPERA PUNKS at Rarig Center Xperimental
Review: OPERA PUNKS at Rarig Center Xperimental
Opera Punks at Minnesota Fringe 2023
Graphic courtesy of Minnesota Fringe

"OPERA PUNKS" Presented by SECRET CULT, Conceived by Kelly Shuda

"OPERA PUNKS" delivers a whirlwind of improvised musical vignettes, where every word is sung, and each scene unfolds in a distinct musical genre. Accompanied by the accomplished former Second City Music Director, Kelly Shuda, prepare to be swept away in laughter.

This production exudes a contagious enthusiasm that electrified the entire venue. The Secret Cult cast burst onto the stage with boundless energy, igniting an infectious excitement within the audience. A multi-talented musician adeptly commanded both keyboard and guitar, effortlessly transitioning between a plethora of musical styles. Notably, the performers adeptly solicited subject and scenario suggestions from the audience, showcasing their unwavering commitment to spontaneity.

Improv theater thrives on creativity, engagement, wit, and the ability to think on one's feet. Remarkably, these actors embodied these traits flawlessly, delivering an hour-long spectacle that seamlessly traversed a spectrum of musical styles and scenes.

For those seeking an enthralling entertainment experience, "OPERA PUNKS" at the Minnesota Fringe 2023 comes highly recommended. Prepare to be captivated by this one-of-a-kind performance.

