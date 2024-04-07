Review: ON YOUR FEET at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Her voice. His vision. Their story.

"On Your Feet!" delivers the inspiring true narrative of heart, heritage, and the remarkable journey of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. This exhilarating original musical captures the essence of their belief in talent and each other, propelling them to international stardom. Critics and audiences alike are captivated by this tale, with The New York Times proclaiming, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!”

Featuring a lineup of some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3,” and “Coming Out of the Dark,” "On Your Feet!" promises an electrifying experience that will keep you on your feet from start to finish

It was an absolute delight to welcome "On Your Feet" to Saint Paul, Minnesota as part of their tour. This musical beautifully recounts the journey of music legends Gloria and Emilio Estefan, tracing their lives from their youth to Gloria's iconic performance at the AMA's. Alot of Gloria's hit songs are in this production including 1-2-3, Conga, and more!

Gaby Albo's portrayal of Gloria Estefan was nothing short of fabulous. She truly embodied Gloria during her electrifying performance numbers and showcased a remarkable voice. Her chemistry with Samuel Garnica, who portrayed Emilio Estefan, was palpable. Samuel delivered a stellar performance, particularly shining in his solo numbers with his impressive vocal talent. Adela Romero brought plenty of laughter to the audience with her portrayal of Consuelo, displaying impeccable comedic timing. Kristen Tarrago, in the role of Gloria Fajardo, navigated her character's emotional journey with finesse, culminating in a heartfelt duet with Emilio that left the audience deeply moved. The entire ensemble delivered stellar performances, each shining in their own right during the dynamic ensemble numbers. Their rendition of "Reach" was particularly enjoyable.

The set design was elegantly simple yet effective, with a large backdrop screen and a front screen for scene projections, creating an immersive atmosphere. The live band positioned behind the screen enhanced the concert-like experience, though there were moments of concern about the balance between the music and the vocals. One technical issue worth noting was occasional inconsistency with the spotlights on the characters.

This production exuded a profound sense of Cuban American pride, evident in the enthusiastic singing and dancing of the audience. Some even proudly waved the Cuban flag during the exhilarating mega mix finale.

I highly recommend catching "On Your Feet" at the Ordway! It's a fantastic show with a stellar cast that will leave you uplifted by the joy and power of Gloria's music. Gloria and Emilio Estefan would undoubtedly be proud!

For ticket and show information, please click the link below.

All photos are by Doug Hinebaugh.