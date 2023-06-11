Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Theater Latté Da

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s hard-hitting emotional roller coaster of a musical, Next to Normal, has finally landed on the Theater Latté Da stage and it is remarkable, to say the least.

Set in an everyday suburb, a mother (Diana Goodman) continues to grapple with the affects of her worsening bi-polar disorder, while the people around her try to cope with her manic episodes and the consequences that come with them.

It may not seem like an ideal night at the theater but Kitt and Yorkey have taken raw emotions and conceptualized them as rock anthems, giving the characters the ability to belt their feelings, instead of scream them. What they have accomplished with their rock music score is simply incredible and it is assured that it will stick with you for quite some time.

Directing this electrifying production is the legendary co-creator of Theater Latté Da, Peter Rothstein, in what is his last production with the theater, as he is leaving his post upon the show’s closure.

Rothstein has brought a life to the production that not only grounds it in reality but elevates it into the stratosphere. The art of staging may seem simple but it can make or break a moment and Rothstein uses the space perfectly. By placing the actors at various levels and distances, from one another he has provided a physical embodiment of the character’s emotional distance from one another, while also expressing that sometimes we can be physically close to someone but feel a million miles away.

Giving life to the home of the Goodman family is lighting and set designer, Paul Whitaker, whose designs are truly just as show stopping as the music. Through his minimalist set design, he has captured, what may be the real message of the show, we may present a firm foundation on the outside but our interior may be empty and ready to crumble. Not to mention that his lighting designs would make any rock star giddy. It provides a perfect blend of traditional Broadway mixed with a heavy dose of rock concert flare.

Bringing this rock musical to life is a cast that, may be, one of the best casts on stage currently in the Twin Cities. Being an ensemble piece, it is vital that the cast works as one entity to hold the show together and this cast does that and more.

Grounding the show is Erin Capello (Diana Goodman) who is giving the performance of the decade thus far. Her ability to give a heart wrenching performance while not sacrificing any of the vocals is a marvel in itself. She exudes a longing to be better for her family but also to make herself happy, whatever that means to her. Capello’s acting chops are on true display in act two when Diana is forced to reckon with her past, present and future. There is no doubt that Capello will be celebrated for this performance for years to come.

Alongside Erin Capello, Audrey Mojica turns in a star making performance as Natalie, Diana’s teenage daughter. Mojica perfectly embodies Natalie in such a realized and human way. Her emotions and mannerisms are never forced, which makes her story arc even more tragic for the audience to endure due to it seeming so real and raw. It should be noted that Mojica is only in eleventh grade and if this is the performance she is able to turn in at such a young age, she is destined for great things.

Note: Next to Normal addresses issues including, but not limited to: grief, suicide, drug abuse, depression, and the ethics surrounding psychiatry.

Theater Latté Da’s production of Next to Normal runs June 7 - July 16, 2023

