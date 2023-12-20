Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

This production runs now through December 24, 2023

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Photo by Joan Marcus

Minneapolis, brace yourselves – the beloved Scottish nanny is gracing the stage! Rob McClure, in his Tony-nominated Broadway prowess, takes center stage alongside his real-life co-star and wife, Maggie Lakis, bringing to life the internationally acclaimed hit musical, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Mrs. Doubtfire landed in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre with its touring production. As a devoted fan of the film, I eagerly anticipated how the theatrical rendition would unfold.

Staying true to the film while incorporating subtle changes, the script offered a refreshing take on the beloved story. The incorporation of memorable lines from the movie elicited laughter from the audience. The stage version's humorous, energetic ensemble numbers, paired with heartfelt songs, captivated the audience. The vibrant costumes, dazzling sets, and seamless production, including impressive quick changes, added a visual feast to the experience.

Photo by Joan Marcus

The cast, led by the exceptional Rob McClure reprising his role as Daniel Hillard, delivered a stellar performance. McClure's versatility in portraying different characters and voices showcased his immense talent, making the character truly his own. Maggie Lakis, playing Miranda Hillard, shared delightful chemistry with McClure, a testament to their real-life connection. The Hillard kids, portrayed by Giselle Gutierrez, Axel Bernard Rimmele, and Kennedy Pitney, demonstrated impeccable comedic timing and on-stage chemistry.

Supporting characters, played by Aaron Kaburick, Nik Alexander, and Leo Roberts, added depth and humor to the stage adaptation. Roberts, in particular, left an impression with a voice that seemed tailor-made for Disney princes. The ensemble cast excelled in various ensemble numbers, contributing to the overall brilliance of the production.

Photo by Joan Marcus

In conclusion, Mrs. Doubtfire's touring production in Minneapolis is a must-see. Beyond the laughs, it tells a tale of love, family, trust, flaws, and universal themes that resonate with everyone.

For ticket information and show details, click the button below.


