THE SECRET GARDEN New Adaptation is Coming to Stages Theatre Company

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Stages Theatre Company is inviting audiences to discover a beloved story in a new way with the world premiere of The Secret Garden, a Stages Theatre Company original adaptation based on the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Adapted by Jeannine Coulombe and directed by Anna Crace, the production is the first mainstage show for the 2026-2027 season and runs September 25 - October 25, 2026, at Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins.

Audiences will watch the stage slowly come to life as Mary Lennox discovers the transformative power of curiosity, friendship, and giving her attention and care to something new. Designed for audiences ages 8 and older, Stages Theatre Company's adaptation honors the heart of Burnett's classic while creating a theatrical experience for today's families. The production explores found family, grief, healing, and the courage it takes to reach beyond the walls we build around ourselves.

The garden itself becomes part of that journey. As Mary's world expands, audiences will see the stage transform alongside her, reflecting the gradual return of life, possibility and connection. What begins as a story filled with closed doors, hidden places and isolated people grows into something vibrant and full of life.

At its heart, The Secret Garden is a story about what can happen when we remain curious about places, about people, and about one another. The production offers families an opportunity to experience a classic story together while opening conversations across generations about belonging, resilience, and the people who help us grow.

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