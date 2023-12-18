Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Review: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? ALBUM TOUR at The Fitzgerald Theater

This concert was on Saturday December 16, 2023

Dec. 18, 2023

Matt Rogers at The Fitzgerald Theater
Photo by Jared Fessler

Matt Rogers, recognized as one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch," is a rising multi-talented creative with an undeniable blend of talent and charm. Recently headlining his debut comedy special, "HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS?," based on the sold-out live show of the same name, Rogers received high praise upon its Showtime premiere. This achievement followed his standout performance in the groundbreaking queer romantic comedy, "FIRE ISLAND," where he starred alongside Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster. The film not only earned the Ensemble Tribute at the 2022 Gotham Awards but also garnered multiple award nominations, including the 2023 PGA Awards, 2023 Emmy Awards, and the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

In the same year, Rogers gained acclaim for his scene-stealing role in the Showtime comedy series, "I LOVE THAT FOR YOU," created by Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler. Beyond his on-screen success, he is the co-host of the widely popular podcast LAS CULTURISTAS alongside Yang. The podcast recently secured the coveted 'Podcast of the Year' award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Adding to his list of accomplishments, Rogers and Yang hosted the second annual Culture Awards at the Lincoln Center in New York. The live event drew an audience of over 3,000 people and featured guest appearances by notable figures such as Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Andy Cohen. With such an impressive and diverse portfolio, Matt Rogers continues to solidify his presence as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

It was an absolute delight to welcome Matt Rogers back to Minnesota at The Fitzgerald Theater. Rogers, who recently released a holiday album based on his Showtime special, treated the audience to a festive evening filled with laughter, storytelling, and soulful renditions of his holiday songs. Accompanied by the talented Henry Koperski on piano, along with two additional band members on drums and guitar, the performance was a musical and comedic delight.

Matt Rogers at The Fitzgerald Theater
Photo by Jared Fessler

A special highlight was the unexpected appearance of Martha May from Whoville, who joined Rogers in a spirited rendition of "Hottest Female Up in Whoville." The set featured songs from his album, including the title track "Have You Heard of Christmas" and the heartwarming "Every Christmas Eve." The grand finale was a crowd-pleasing performance of Mariah Carey's holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Rogers, displaying his charismatic stage presence, ventured into the audience and invited a lucky concertgoer to sing the final "you" part.

The magic didn't end with the performance; Matt Rogers stayed after the show, generously taking the time to meet with fans, sign items, and pose for photos. His graciousness was warmly received by everyone in attendance. Matt Rogers truly brought a touch of holiday magic to Saint Paul.

For those who missed this enchanting evening, I highly recommend checking out Matt Rogers' album, "Have You Heard of Christmas," available on all streaming services and in physical copies.

To stay updated on future performances and tour information, please click the ticket link button below.


