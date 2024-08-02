Review: MAE WEST'S THE DRAG at Theatre In The Round

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mae West's The Drag is directed by: Braden Joseph and presented by: The Feral Theatre Company. This production is currently playing at: Minnesota Fringe Festival 2024, Theater in the Round on select dates through August 11, 2024

Originally written by Mae West in 1927, The Drag is a provocative play that follows Mitch Vosejpka (Rolly), a closeted gay man who must juggle several facades. The story delves into Mitch's complicated life, featuring lively drag balls, his ex-lover David (Basil Jenkins), and his wife Abby Wagner (Clair). Amidst this turmoil, Mitch struggles to stay afloat and embrace his true self.

This production by The Feral Theatre Company is a stellar rendition, with the actors making excellent use of the intimate space at Theater in the Round. The script, infused with humor, is brought to life with an engaging set and fabulous costumes. The drag performances by Petunia Pickles (Rosco), DeCrème (The Doll), Cee Jay (The Duchess), are a highlight, delighting the audience with their energy and flair.

Moreover, the play offers heartfelt moments and a powerful message that resonates with the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond. It's a story of self-discovery, acceptance, and the courage to live authentically.

I highly recommend catching this production at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. It’s a compelling LGBTQIA+ narrative that many will find relatable and inspiring. Mae West would surely approve of this vibrant and heartfelt portrayal, especially with its fabulous drag performances.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

