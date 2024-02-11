Review: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE at Lakeshore Players.

Photo by Sobottka Photography

"Little House on the Prairie"

Music by Rachel Portman | Lyrics by Donna Di Novelli | Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Based on the book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder

Step back in time with the timeless tale of Laura's real childhood in "Little House on the Prairie." Offering a captivating glimpse into life on the American frontier, this heartwarming musical tells the unforgettable story of a loving family. Join the Ingalls family as they journey westward, settling in South Dakota, and witness Laura's transformation from a wild child who revels in freedom to a woman who embraces the responsibilities of her own future while staying true to herself.

Originating in Minnesota and now sweeping the nation, this hit musical promises an enchanting experience for all. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of "Little House on the Prairie."

Photo by Sobottka Photography

As a native of Iowa, my internship at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Minnesota one summer remains a cherished memory. I vividly recall the excitement in the marketing department as we prepared for the production of Little House on the Prairie at the Ordway. Having grown up watching the TV show and reading Laura Ingalls Wilder's book series, I felt a special connection to the story.

Unfortunately, my internship ended before I had the chance to see the production, but I was thrilled to hear that Lakeshore Players brought this beloved tale to the stage. Although I was unfamiliar with the musical adaptation, I approached the performance with fresh eyes and an open heart. It was heartwarming to see multiple sold-out performances, a testament to the enduring appeal of this Midwestern classic that has touched the lives of generations.

Photo by Sobottka Photography

The Lakeshore Players' production of Little House on the Prairie was nothing short of wonderful. The well-crafted script effortlessly transported the audience into the world of the Ingalls family, making us feel like we were right alongside them on their journey. The seamless and swift set transitions, transforming from the cozy home to the bustling school and serene church, were truly impressive, adding to the immersive experience. The authentic period costumes further enriched the portrayal of life in the 1800s.

The cast delivered outstanding performances, each member fully embodying their character with unwavering commitment. Kate Piering as Laura Ingalls and Carter Hoffer as Almanzo Wilder were a delightful duo, their chemistry shining through in their musical numbers. Malea Hanson's portrayal of Nellie Oleson brought comedic flair to the stage, while Bridget Benson's depiction of Mary Ingalls navigating life's challenges was deeply moving. Witnessing the characters' growth and transformation from youth to adulthood between acts was a captivating journey in itself.

Photo by Sobottka Photography

I highly recommend catching Little House on the Prairie at the Lakeshore Players. This production offers something for everyone, allowing each audience member to find a personal connection to the story. Whether you're drawn to the heartfelt family dynamics, the captivating journey of self-discovery, or the nostalgic portrayal of frontier life, this show promises to resonate with all.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, please click the ticket link below.