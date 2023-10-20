Review: KIM PETRAS FEED THE BEAST TOUR at Armory

This concert was on October 19, 2023
Kim Petras made a triumphant return to Minneapolis with her Feed the Beast Tour at the Armory. Opening for her was Alex Chapman, who kept the energy high with a DJ set featuring many crowd-pleasing hits.
As Kim took the stage, the excitement was palpable. Emerging from the floor amidst a backdrop of lasers, she was accompanied by her three talented dancers. The audience erupted in cheers as she kicked off the show with "Feed the Beast." From there, she seamlessly transitioned through five sets of songs from her albums, complete with costume changes for each set and captivating stage props that added a theatrical element to her performance.
For her encores, Kim closed the night with a bang, delivering unforgettable renditions of "Alone 2.0," "Problematique," and "Heart to Break." The entire concert was a fantastic experience, thoroughly enjoyed by the enthusiastic crowd.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to Kim for an incredible night of music and entertainment. Minneapolis eagerly anticipates her return for another unforgettable performance soon!
