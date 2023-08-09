Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre

Experience goes beyond sight, it resonates within.

Ecstasy, affection, heartbreak, resilience, insight, release, existence — all the profound elements anticipated in a Broadway spectacle — converge in this daring and captivating new musical inspired by the transformative melodies of Alanis Morissette.

Guided by Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (known for her work on Waitress, Pippin, and 1776), with a Tony-acclaimed narrative by Diablo Cody (renowned for Juno) and a Grammy-honored score, this electrifying production centered around an imperfect yet relatable American family "propels the entire audience to rise as one" (The Guardian). "Full of redemption, stirring emotions, and authenticity, Jagged Little Pill stands shoulder to shoulder with the original musicals that have embodied Broadway's loftiest aspirations." (The New York Times)

In Jagged Little Pill, you embrace life, absorb its teachings, and rekindle the essence of genuine humanity.

Jade McLeod and Lauren Chanel in the North American Tour of JAGGED LITTLE PILL - photo by Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2022.

The "Jagged Little Pill" album by Alanis Morissette has held a special place in my heart since my younger years, and that sentiment remains unchanged to this day. Thus, my anticipation was palpable as I eagerly awaited the arrival of the "Jagged Little Pill" production at the illustrious Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis.

Undoubtedly, the music is both renowned and iconic, serving as the foundation for an engrossing narrative that diverges from the life of Alanis Morissette herself. Instead, it delves into the intricate story of a seemingly flawless family whose exterior belies a plethora of internal struggles. Weighty themes such as drug abuse, sexual assault, identity, and more are explored in depth. The profound lyrics and melodies synonymous with Alanis Morissette seamlessly intertwine with the script. Despite the gravity of the themes and the contributions of Diablo Cody (a Minnesota native) to the script, moments of levity are skillfully interjected, yielding a dynamic spectrum of emotions.

The stage design was ingenious, featuring the illuminated outline of a house that elegantly framed the performance space. A substantial projection screen adorned the rear, effectively transforming to accommodate various scenes. Elevated above, the band occupied a higher tier of the stage, while below, a versatile platform smoothly transitioned to depict different settings, including the family home and a doctor's office.

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's masterful choreography and movement direction significantly enhanced the production. The choreography evoked poignant and stirring moments that harmoniously complemented the emotional depth of the music and storyline. A particularly resonant scene involving Heidi Blickenstaff (portraying Mary Jane Healy), Allison Sheppard (as Bella), and Jena VanElslander (Ensemble) left a profound impact, encapsulating the essence of the performance's emotional resonance.

(L to R) Heidi Blickenstaff, Allison Sheppard and Jena VanElslander in the North American Tour of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2022

Immersing myself in the resonant melodies of the iconic songs, performed by a remarkably skilled ensemble, was a true delight. Each member of the cast exhibited exceptional acting prowess, forging deep connections and an undeniable chemistry with their respective characters. Notably, Jade McLeod's (portraying Jo) rendition of "You Oughta Know" was an awe-inspiring moment, prompting the entire audience to rise to their feet. The sheer power of her performance was palpable, leaving an indelible mark.

Wholeheartedly, I wholeheartedly endorse catching "Jagged Little Pill" at the Orpheum in Minneapolis during its stay. This production weaves an outstanding narrative accompanied by a superb musical repertoire, and its themes resonate universally, ensuring that anyone who attends can find aspects to relate to.

For those seeking further details on tickets and showtimes, please click the button below to access the ticket link. Your memorable experience awaits!