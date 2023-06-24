Review: INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater

“Once upon a time….”, these words have introduced readers and audiences to enchanting stories for centuries but to musical theater goers, those words have been solidified in history by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s legendary Into the Woods.

A fresh take on the show has taken over the Wurtele Thrust Stage at the Guthrie Theater and it’s vibrancy is sure to enchant and delight new comers and loyal fans, alike.

Set in a fictional kingdom, Sondheim and Lapine have brought together a cast of characters that are familiar to the audience but they have put a twist on the classic stories. Although their happy endings may seem certain, Sondheim and Lapine dare to show the audience what might have come after our heroes’ wishes came true.

Bringing this vibrant story to the stage is Sarna Lapine, the niece of book author, James Lapine. She demonstrates her firm grasp of the material while also bringing her own ideas and concepts to the stage. Knowing that Into the Woods is a more mature stage production, it is worth noting that Lapine has opted to make it more family friendly, for better or worse.

Wherein previous productions have shown certain characters’ demises on stage, Lapine has opted to take those off stage into the wings. More akin to the Walt Disney film where the deaths are more implied than shown in full view. The affect is still felt but to a lesser degree than some may crave, perhaps due to certain set limitations.

Creating the fantasy world that our heroes reside in is Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, who is no stranger to the Guthrie Theater, having recently designed the set for Sweat. MacAdams presents a familiar formula for Into the Woods but she has elevated it in striking fashion. Her use of color and texture makes the stage feel alive and a part of the story at times, which it truly is. For what is the show without the titular, Woods? Through MacAdams’ stunning design, she has given Lapine a strong canvas to stage her actors on and provided lighting designer, Donald Holder, a world to light.

Holder’s lighting design is a character in it’s own right. Without seeming to gush, it is one of the best lighting designs to grace the Guthrie stage in recent memory. Holder’s use of pinks, purples, reds, and blues is a blessing to the eyes and are used to such great effect that some may find themselves looking around to soak it all in. It certainly feels like the audience has been trapped in the woods along with our heroes and may never escape, then again maybe we don’t want to.

The team of heroes inhabiting the woods is a colorful and magnificently talented cast of actors. Lisa Howard radiates with poise, malice, and fear as the Witch. Her Last Midnight is a transcendent performance that seals her place among the hallowed shoes of those who have embodied the Witch prior, including Bernadette Peters and Hannah Waddingham.

Suzie Juul fills the Baker’s Wife’s shoes with longing, charm, and grace (and for those who get the reference, she certainly “Justifies the beans” in expert fashion).

Not to be counted out, Trevor James turns in a standout performance as the boy Jack, who just wants his best friend, a cow, back and is willing to go to any lengths to do so. Then there is the cow himself/herself, played to insane hilarity by John Yi who darn near steals every scene he is in as the lovable pet.

The Guthrie Theater’s production of Into the Woods runs thru August 13, 2023, and is a glorious night at the theater for any age. So as they say, “Go to the Woods!”

SPONSORED BY THE ORDWAY