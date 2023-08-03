Review: GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre

This production runs now through August 6, 2023

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Review: GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre
The cast of Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue
Photo by Murray and Peter Present

The Golden Girls are back! Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2023 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her new, young sex-crazed stud. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends!

As a long-time fan of the Golden Girls TV show, I was eagerly looking forward to seeing this production on stage, with no idea of what to expect. To my delight, the experience was akin to watching a live episode right in front of me.

The set design was clever, featuring a living room on one side and the kitchen area on the other, both faithfully reminiscent of the 1980s. The attention to detail in the costumes, set, and props was commendable. The talented cast, consisting of Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Burt, impressed me with their spot-on performances. They captured the essence of their characters with impeccable acting, voices, and mannerisms, leaving the audience in fits of laughter.

The script was undeniably funny, but I must mention that it contained adult content and humor, making it more suitable for those aged 18 and above. However, this edgier context also allowed for many comedic moments between the characters, coupled with clever modern and Minnesota references that the audience thoroughly enjoyed.

Whether you grew up watching the original show or not, I wholeheartedly recommend seeing "Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue." The production is a delightful treat for all, and you're sure to leave the theater with a smile on your face!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




Recommended For You