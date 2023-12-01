Review: GIRL NAMED TOM - ONE MORE CHRISTMAS TOUR at Pantages Theatre

Girl Named Tom in Minneapolis

Photo by Jared Fessler

Girl Named Tom is set to embark on a festive journey this Holiday season with a special One More Christmas show, showcasing their unique blend of Christmas harmonies. The trio, consisting of siblings Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty, have made history as the "only group to ever win NBC’s The Voice."

Known for their impressive harmonies and chart-topping covers such as "River," "The Chain," and "Dust in the Wind," Girl Named Tom has garnered millions of streams and established themselves as proud Midwesterners. Their independent release, Another World EP, further solidified their presence in the music scene.

In 2022, the trio made a triumphant return to the stage, performing over 100 shows. Signing a deal with Republic Records, they introduced their debut holiday EP, One More Christmas, and embarked on a massive arena tour, supporting Pentatonix for A Christmas Spectacular.

As they continue to make waves, Girl Named Tom's inimitable harmony is set to resonate even louder in 2023 and beyond. Don't miss the chance to experience their special holiday show, where they'll enchant audiences with seasonal favorites, songs heard on The Voice, and selections from their top-selling One More Christmas album. Get ready for a musical celebration that promises to unite hearts and spread the joy of the season.

Girl Named Tom

Having Girl Named Tom grace the stage at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis was truly a delightful experience. The group treated the audience to a magical performance, featuring music from their holiday album and a selection of memorable songs from their victorious journey on NBC's The Voice.

The holiday spirit was palpable as the stage was adorned with festive decor, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The concert kicked off with the enchanting melodies of a local string quartet, setting the perfect tone for the evening. Girl Named Tom then took the stage, donning holiday outfits in the first half and surprising the audience with different ensembles in the second half.

The seamless blend of their harmonies and the spirited holiday ambiance left the audience in a joyful and festive mood. It was truly an excellent concert that captured the essence of the season.

For those eager to catch Girl Named Tom live in other cities, be sure to check out the tour schedule and secure your tickets by clicking the link below. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of their performances and spread the holiday cheer!