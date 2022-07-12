Review: EPIC NOVELETTE at Locally Grown Theatre

When a prince is left bride-less on his wedding day a brave paladin and a healing priestess go on an heroic quest to rescue the princess. However, they are not the only travelers on the road. Join us for a kooky adventure that will surely keep you on your toes as these legendary characters may not be how you remember them.Enter Your Article Text Here!

This production is part of Locally Grown Theatre outdoor season. I've been enjoying outdoor theatre in the park. The show is only 40 minutes but it's full of laughs and energy! The audience was enjoying it and having a great time. The set is very simple for the outdoors and the costumes fit the period. The actors are all committed to their roles and have great chemsity and comedic timing. I would recommend spending one of the upcoming summer evenings at the beautiful Highland Park seeing this production!

Photos courtesy of Locally Grown Theatre