Review: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERROR at Nocturnal Giraffe Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nocturnal Giraffe Theatre presents Dracula: A Comedy of Terror, running now through November 2, 2024. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Joy Donley, this comedy is perfect for the spooky season!

In this fast-paced, hilarious 90-minute adventure, chaos ensues when Lucy Westfeldt’s sister, Mina, falls victim to a mysterious blood ailment. In their desperation, Lucy and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, seek the help of the legendary vampire hunter, Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their mission to confront the charming yet dangerous Count Dracula is packed with clever dialogue and rapid costume changes.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terror

Photo by Jared Fessler

The talented cast includes Dustin Bronson*, Bethany McCade, Corey Mills, Bradley Johnson, and Katie Consamus* (*appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity). Each actor excels in their roles, showcasing impressive comedic timing and fantastic chemistry as they navigate over a dozen characters.

The lighting, sets, and sound design are simple yet effective for the black box theater, while the costumes and props add a playful touch that complements the era of the story. The creative approaches to character transitions and prop usage enhance the overall experience.

I highly recommend seeing this production! It’s an excellent choice for the Halloween season, and you’re sure to leave with a smile.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments