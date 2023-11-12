Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

“Every Who down in Whoville, liked Christmas a lot…”. These immortal words have heralded the holiday spirit for over 66 years and once again, they are being spoken on the Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) stage. Yes, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas has returned to the Twin Cities in a bright and fantastical production brimming with joy, music, and laughter.

Children’s Theatre Company has transformed their main stage into a winter wonderland full of colorful characters, zany sets, and glorious musical numbers built to enchant and delight theatergoers of all ages. Although the story will be familiar to most, the addition of original music and fleshed out character development makes this production feel as fresh as new fallen snow.

Taking on the title role of The Grinch himself, is the dynamic Reed Sigmund, who is no stranger to the role, as this marks his sixth outing at “The Mean Green One”. Demonstrating that he is beyond comfortable in the role, Sigmund utilizes his top notch comedic timing and multitude of voices to bring the laughs a mile-a-minute. Although, his main focus is comedy, he never overplays the role, providing the necessary harshness that we have come to know of The Grinch, while still keeping it light-hearted. His performance truly is a gift that keeps on giving.

Playing the Grinch’s faithful sidekick, Young Max, is a force to be reckoned with, Audrey Mojica who all but steals every scene she is a part of. She takes “master of physicality” to a whole new level and we, as the audience, are beyond luck to experience it. Mojica has clearly been given a long leash (pun intended), to create a full bodied character as the young pup who just wants to please their master, while trying to find the joy of Christmas within. Whether she is howling at the sky, leaping and bounding across the stage, or simply trying to steal the Grinch’s scarf, Mojica doesn’t waste a moment to make an impression.

As a testament to the incredible performances on display from the entire cast, it could be argued that the greatest part of this production comes from seeing and hearing the reactions of the audience members, both young and old, throughout the theatre. Whether it be the murmurs of fear that the Grinch instills in the young patrons when he threatens to ruin Christmas, to the joyful applause when he finally realizes the true meaning of the whole holiday season. There is no shortage of audible feedback.

Due to this fact, it is clear why the Children’s Theatre Company has mounted so many productions of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. It is a truly timeless tale that has been known to evoke the strongest emotion, undeniable joy, from the audience and this production is no exception.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, is a warm hug that all of us need in our lives. So pack up the kids, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends and take a visit to Whoville this holiday season. It is a wonderful time at the theatre for any age and there is no doubt you’ll have a very merry time.