Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

Running Now - January 7, 2024

By: Nov. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank Stadium
Review: HELL IS EMPTY AND ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE…AGAIN! at Luminary Arts Center Photo 4 Review: HELL IS EMPTY AND ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE…AGAIN! at Luminary Arts Center

Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company
Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

“Every Who down in Whoville, liked Christmas a lot…”. These immortal words have heralded  the holiday spirit for over 66 years and once again, they are being spoken on the Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) stage. Yes, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas has returned to the Twin Cities in a bright and fantastical production brimming with joy, music, and laughter.

Children’s Theatre Company has transformed their main stage into a winter wonderland full of colorful characters, zany sets, and glorious musical numbers built to enchant and delight theatergoers of all ages. Although the story will be familiar to most, the addition of original music and fleshed out character development makes this production feel as fresh as new fallen snow.

Taking on the title role of The Grinch himself, is the dynamic Reed Sigmund, who is no stranger to the role, as this marks his sixth outing at “The Mean Green One”. Demonstrating that he is beyond comfortable in the role, Sigmund utilizes his top notch comedic timing and multitude of voices to bring the laughs a mile-a-minute. Although, his main focus is comedy, he never overplays the role, providing the necessary harshness that we have come to know of The Grinch, while still keeping it light-hearted. His performance truly is a gift that keeps on giving.

Playing the Grinch’s faithful sidekick, Young Max, is a force to be reckoned with, Audrey Mojica who all but steals every scene she is a part of. She takes “master of physicality” to a whole new level and we, as the Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company audience, are beyond luck to experience it. Mojica has clearly been given a long leash (pun intended), to create a full bodied character as the young pup who just wants to please their master, while trying to find the joy of Christmas within. Whether she is howling at the sky, leaping and bounding across the stage, or simply trying to steal the Grinch’s scarf, Mojica doesn’t waste a moment to make an impression.

As a testament to the incredible performances on display from the entire cast, it could be argued that the greatest part of this production comes from seeing and hearing the reactions of the audience members, both young and old, throughout the theatre. Whether it be the murmurs of fear that the Grinch instills in the young patrons when he threatens to ruin Christmas, to the joyful applause when he finally realizes the true meaning of the whole holiday season. There is no shortage of audible feedback.

Due to this fact, it is clear why the Children’s Theatre Company has mounted so many productions of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. It is a truly timeless tale that has been known to evoke the strongest emotion, undeniable joy, from the audience and this production is no exception.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, is a warm hug that all of us need in our lives. So pack up the kids, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends and take a visit to Whoville this holiday season. It is a wonderful time at the theatre for any age and there is no doubt you’ll have a very merry time.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank Stadium Photo
Review: BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank Stadium

What did our critic think of BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank Stadium?

2
Review: CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Minnesota Opera Photo
Review: CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Minnesota Opera

What did our critic think of CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Minnesota Opera?

3
Photos: Childrens Theatre Company Presents DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Photo
Photos: Children's Theatre Company Presents DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Children’s Theatre Company has released production photos for the hotly-anticipated return engagement of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which will run from November 7, 2023-January 7, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

4
Plays For New Audiences Announces New Titles By Playwright Anne Negri Photo
Plays For New Audiences Announces New Titles By Playwright Anne Negri

Plays for New Audiences (PNA), the script licensing division for the Tony Award-winning Children's Theatre Company (the flagship theatre for young audiences in North America), is pleased to announce the availability of new titles by acclaimed playwright Anne Negri (Maddi's Fridge).

From This Author - Joe Sarafolean

Joe Sarafolean is a Twin Cities native who became captivated with the arts from a young age. His devotion to theatre began when he was cast in Annie in the 5th grade and since then, it has grown into ... Joe Sarafolean">(read more about this author)

Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre CompanyReview: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company
Review: FOR THE PEOPLE at Guthrie TheaterReview: FOR THE PEOPLE at Guthrie Theater
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at ArtistryReview: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Artistry
Review: FALSETTOS at Theater Latté DaReview: FALSETTOS at Theater Latté Da

Videos

The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso Video
The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso
Watch Rehearsal Footage from The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage from The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Mrs. Doubtfire in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (12/19-12/24)
Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 in Minneapolis / St. Paul Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0
State Theatre (11/16-11/16)
A Unique Assignment in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Unique Assignment
History Theatre (3/16-4/07)
The Dandelion Seed in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Dandelion Seed
Stages Theatre Company (8/07-8/25)
Peter Pan in Minneapolis / St. Paul Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)
The Australian Pink Floyd Show in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Orpheum Theatre (6/05-6/05)
Patti LuPone in Minneapolis / St. Paul Patti LuPone
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (11/19-11/19)
Nutcracker in Wonderland in Minneapolis / St. Paul Nutcracker in Wonderland
The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts (12/08-12/10)
This Random World in Minneapolis / St. Paul This Random World
Theatre B (5/03-5/19)
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Children's Theatre Company (11/07-1/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You