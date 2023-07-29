Review: DIE CSÁRDÁSFÜRSTIN (THE CSARDAS PRINCESS) at Opera On The Lake

This production runs now through August 4, 2023

By: Jul. 29, 2023

Review: DIE CSÁRDÁSFÜRSTIN (THE CSARDAS PRINCESS) at Opera On The Lake

This absolute gem of a piece tells the story of Sylva Varescu, a successful cabaret performer who falls in love with a nobleman. Can their love survive the pressures of society? Full of lush melodies, humor, emotion, and wit, you’ll see and hear why 
Die Csárdásfürstin (The Csardas Princess) remains an enduring hit of the operetta genre. 

This production features a completely original English dialogue libretto crafted by Creative Director, Anne Wieben, as well as a brand new chamber orchestra arrangement by our conductor and Musical Director, Marco Real d’Arbelles.

It was a beautiful summer evening at the Como Lakeside Pavilion to see Die Csárdásfürstin (The Csardas Princess) by Opera on the Lake. I get nervous about the weather, but the Como Lakeside Pavilion has a roof over it, and it's right by the lake. Anne Wieben, a Minnesota native who now resides in Vienna and is the founder of Opera on the Lake, made her trip back to the land of 10,000 lakes to put on this production. Anne also played Sylva Varescu with her soaring soprano voice and her captivating performance on stage. Anne is a versatile singer and performer.

David Walton (Edwin Weylersheim) is an aristocrat who was the love interest of Sylva and had a rich tenor voice. His family doesn't approve of his love for Sylva.

Justin Spenner (Count Boni Káncsiánu) with his rich baritone vocals had many of the comedic parts of this opera. He can be known as Sylva's partner in crime. He was the fun character that had the audience laughing. He also gets his own love story.

The set was simple with sparkly elements, as well as the costumes. Anne also added dialogue to this production, and this helped audience members follow the storyline. She also included many Minnesota references that audiences always enjoy. Anne sticks to the storyline but adds modern elements to it that work.

I would recommend seeing this production of Die Csárdásfürstin (The Csardas Princess) by Opera on the Lake! Enjoy food from the lakeside pavilion restaurant, take a stroll along the lake beforehand, and then enjoy this wonderful production outdoors along the lakeside.

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below.




