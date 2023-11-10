Review: CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Minnesota Opera

This production runs now till November 12, 2023

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Review: CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Minnesota Opera
Photo by Dan Norman 

CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA Luna

NOVEMBER 4–12, 2023

MUSIC BY JOSÉ “PEPE” MARTÍNEZ
LYRICS BY Leonard Foglia AND JOSÉ “PEPE” MARTÍNEZ
BOOK BY Leonard Foglia
ORCHESTRATION BY DAVID HANLON

Cruzar la Cara de la Luna": A Timeless Tale of Love, Family, and Migration

In the poignant narrative of "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna," love becomes the anchor transcending the U.S./Mexico border, a border that mirrors the broader obstacles faced by the Velásquez family. This multigenerational Mexican American tale unfolds against a backdrop of countries, cultures, and consequences as the family seeks new possibilities.

As the grandfather embarks on a reflective journey through time in his final days, the Velásquez family members navigate their own migrations—across both land and memory. In this exploration, they grapple with the profound question of where they truly belong. Mariachi tradition and a newly arranged orchestration intricately weave through this modern story, emphasizing that the concept of family knows no borders.

The opera is presented in both Spanish and English, with English captions projected above the stage for accessibility. Running approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes without intermission, "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna" promises to be a rich and immersive experience.

Photo by Dan Norman

The recent opera production was a delightful experience, bringing a Mexican narrative to life on the vibrant stage of the Minnesota Opera. The set and costumes, characterized by their vivid hues, beautifully captured the essence of Mexican culture. Throughout the performance, a mariachi band graced the stage, seamlessly accompanying the Minnesota Opera Orchestra.

At just one hour and fifteen minutes, the show effortlessly wove together themes of love, family, and cultural barriers, creating a heartwarming narrative. The pacing, complemented by the exquisite music, made time fly. The production was a testament to exceptional talent, with the cast embodying their roles with soaring voices and a palpable chemistry with their characters.

In summary, this opera not only showcased the richness of Mexican culture but also demonstrated the prowess of the Minnesota Opera in delivering an engaging and memorable performance.

Photo by Dan Norman

If you're seeking an enriching cultural experience, I highly recommend catching this compelling production at the Minnesota Opera. The emotional depth of "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna" and its exploration of love, family, and migration make it a must-see.

For detailed ticket information and more about the show, click on the ticket link button below. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in this captivating performance that transcends borders and resonates with timeless themes.




Recommended For You