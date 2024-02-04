Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Artistry

Running thru February 11, 2024

By: Feb. 04, 2024

The music of the Gershwin’s is alive and currently dazzling Bloomington in Artistry’s production of Crazy for You.

When Bobby Child, a banker with dreams of the stage, is sent to Deadlock, Nevada to foreclose on a theater at the command of his overbearing mother, he sets out to devise a plan to save the theater. Unbeknownst to him, the town, including the charming Polly, are aware he is on his way and he is promptly dismissed. Seemingly left with no options, he assumes the identity of a well known theatrical producer and attempts to inspire the town to rally around the idea, all while wooing Polly. As these stories usually go, assumed identity does not always go unnoticed, chaos ensues, and laughs abound. This tale is no exception.

Staged as more of a concert production of the show, in the same vein as New York City Center performs their shows if readers are familiar with their style. Artistry has stripped away the fancy costumes and elaborate sets to focus on the music and dancing. While this has become more common in theater circles and can be seen as cheap or a “cop out”, it works so well for this type of show, it was a fantastic choice. Crazy for You is a show that is, and should be, all about the music and dancing.

Filled to the brim with some of George and Ira Gershwin’s most magnificent hits including, I Got Rhythm, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and Someone to Watch Over Me. Crazy for You shines iridescent when the focus is put on the music, played by a 20 piece orchestra and conducted by a local legend, Anita Ruth.

A musical crafted using the Gershwin songbook wouldn’t be complete without dynamic dancing to accompany it and Artistry has definitely done their homework in that regard. Choreographed by two members of the company, Elly Stahlke and Kyle Weiler, who also do double duty as Mitzi and Bobby Child respectively. They have elevated the music to new heights by combining the classical dancing of the era with the broadway standard that some may be more familiar with.

There is no better proof of this than in the absolutely show stopping Slap That Bass. A celebration of the remarkable bass player, Joan Griffith, the music that she plays, and the wildly talented cast. It is a wonder that the Artistry still has a roof after the momentous applause that they garnered. The talent on display is truly mesmerizing. 

The production shines and sparkles in every way, proving it is a can’t miss show of the season. Not to mention, it is not common for Gershwin’s music to arrive on the Twin Cities stages, at least not in this much glamor.

So grab your sweetheart or a group of friends and take the journey to Artistry because Crazy for You only runs until February 11, 2024 and it would be a darn shame to miss.




