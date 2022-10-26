Review: CATS at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theater

Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

Cats is one of the most renwoend musicals by the infamous Andrew Lloyd Webber. Cats tells the story of the Jellicle cats and the night they make the choice to decide which cat will ascend to the heaviside layer and come back to a new life. Cats is the fourth longest running show on Broadway and has won numerous awards and Tony's including best musical.

This production was wonderful. After seeing the Cats film, I was intrigued to see the stage version. I had watched the stage version on VHS (yes VHS) way back when. The dancing and acrobats were excellent. To be in this production, one must have strong and precise dance technique. The singing was excellent with all of the group and individual numbers. All of the actors portrayed cats with their manerisms that cats do. The set was in an ally and some of the sets they did like the train was so impressive. The lighting choices with the sets added more to the atmosphe. The ending with the tire was neat, I dont' want to give it away, so you'll have to go see for yourself. The live orchestra was excellent, it made the production feel like a classic theatrical production.

I would recommend seeing Cat's as this musical is a classic and iconic and this production is excellent. I am glad a new generation gets to experience this. You won't want to miss the opporutnity to see it.

Photos by Murphy Made