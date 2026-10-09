Review: CALL ME URSULA – A MUSICAL DEEP DIVE INTO THE SEA WITCH at Lush Lounge & Theater

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Call Me Ursula was such a fun way to learn more about one of Disney’s most iconic villains. Jason B. Schmidt takes us through Ursula’s history in the movies and on Broadway, sharing some interesting backstory about the character and how she came to be.

I really enjoyed learning about the different actresses who were considered for Ursula over the years and the history behind the character’s creation. There were plenty of interesting details that made me look at Ursula a little differently, even as someone familiar with her story.

The music was a big part of what made the show so enjoyable. Schmidt takes us through a mix of pop songs and Golden Age standards before bringing everything together with “Poor Unfortunate Souls” as the finale. The mix of music and storytelling kept things entertaining while giving us a deeper look at Ursula’s place in musical theatre and pop culture.

What I liked most was that the show was both fun and educational. It felt like getting a behind-the-scenes look at a character we all know, with plenty of music and humor along the way. If you love Disney, Broadway, or learning more about the stories behind iconic characters, Call Me Ursula is well worth checking out.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 10 Hrs 28 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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