Review: CALL ME URSULA – A MUSICAL DEEP DIVE INTO THE SEA WITCH at Lush Lounge & Theater
This production was on October 8, 2026
Call Me Ursula was such a fun way to learn more about one of Disney’s most iconic villains. Jason B. Schmidt takes us through Ursula’s history in the movies and on Broadway, sharing some interesting backstory about the character and how she came to be.
I really enjoyed learning about the different actresses who were considered for Ursula over the years and the history behind the character’s creation. There were plenty of interesting details that made me look at Ursula a little differently, even as someone familiar with her story.
The music was a big part of what made the show so enjoyable. Schmidt takes us through a mix of pop songs and Golden Age standards before bringing everything together with “Poor Unfortunate Souls” as the finale. The mix of music and storytelling kept things entertaining while giving us a deeper look at Ursula’s place in musical theatre and pop culture.
What I liked most was that the show was both fun and educational. It felt like getting a behind-the-scenes look at a character we all know, with plenty of music and humor along the way. If you love Disney, Broadway, or learning more about the stories behind iconic characters, Call Me Ursula is well worth checking out.
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