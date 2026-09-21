Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Lush Lounge & Theatre
This production runs now through October 10, 2026
Head Over Heels brings Go-Go’s energy to Minneapolis Musical Theatre
Minneapolis Musical Theatre’s Head Over Heels is a colorful and energetic production that brings together two things that probably wouldn’t seem like an obvious match: a story inspired by a 16th-century English work and the music of the Go-Go’s. Somehow, it works.
The musical follows a royal family on a chaotic journey to save their kingdom from extinction. Along the way, romance, identity and expectations all get turned upside down. The result is a show that is funny, theatrical and intentionally over-the-top, with plenty of opportunities for the cast to lean into the sillier side of the material.
Bridget Benson leads the cast as Pamela, joined by Andréa Gregori as Gynecia, Riley Webster as Basilius, Ellie Turk as Philoclea and Jake Mathey as Musidorus. Erin Grams plays Mopsa, Christian Unser is Dametas and Xae Copeland plays Pythio. The ensemble, including Elyssa Bickford, Mallory Harrington, Lydia Lee, William McIntyre and Jack Moorman, adds even more energy to the production.
Of course, the biggest draw is the music. Songs from the Go-Go’s, including “We Got the Beat” and “Vacation,” give the show a concert-like quality and make the production feel very different from a traditional period musical. The live band features Hannah Killmer and Warren Sampson on guitar, Nathan Klaers on drums, Mary Cay Stone on keyboard and Lyra Thorne on bass.
There is also plenty to look at. The costumes, lighting, props, video and choreography all contribute to the larger-than-life style of the show. It feels like a production that understands exactly how strange its premise is and decides to have fun with it rather than trying to make it feel ordinary.
What makes Head Over Heels especially interesting is the way its story of a royal family becomes a celebration of love in all its forms. Characters are pushed to look beyond the expectations placed on them and figure out what they actually want for themselves. That gives the comedy and spectacle something more meaningful underneath it.
With its mix of live music, comedy, dancing, romance and plenty of theatrical flair, Head Over Heels is a distinctive addition to Minneapolis Musical Theatre’s season. It’s the kind of show that is much easier to enjoy if you simply go along with it—and let the Go-Go’s take you along for the ride.
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