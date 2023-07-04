Review: Bryan Adams SO HAPPY IT HURTS Tour at Xcel Energy Center

Bryan Adams at the Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

Famed musician and singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has announced his 2023 So Happy It Hurts Tour with iconic group Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The upcoming tour is in support of Bryan Adams' 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts.

Bryan Adams has the reputation of being one the most exciting live musicians in the world. His energetic vocals and stage presence have proven to entertain for over 40 years. His songwriting has garnered him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award and 20 Juno Awards.

Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Joan Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide.

It was a joy to have Bryan Adams back in Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center on July 3, 2023. The Xcel Energy Center was filled with a crowd ready to see and hear Bryan perform in his So Happy It Hurts tour. Prior to the concert there was an inflatable car with Bryan Adams name on it that flew around the arena. On the stage, was a big back screen that had a black and white graphic of the convertible car that had Bryan Adams name on it. Bryan appeared with his band on stage and sang through a set of songs including his big hits Summer of 69, Heaven, Please Remember, and other hits. The crowd was loving it as they cheered and sang along to the hit songs.

Thank you Bryan for a wonderful night of fun and music! We hope to have you back in Minnesota again soon!

