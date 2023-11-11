Review: BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank Stadium

This concert was on November 10, 2023

Two Icons, One Unforgettable Night! Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Grace the Stage at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, November 10.

The atmosphere at U.S. Bank Stadium reached a fever pitch as the legendary Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks made a triumphant return to Minneapolis, captivating a sold-out crowd with their timeless hits.

Stevie Nicks, adorned in extraordinary outfits and her signature shawls, took the stage first, treating the audience to a mesmerizing performance of her well-known hits, including Dreams, Free Falling, and a stunning encore rendition of Landslide. The crowd was enamored with Stevie and her talented band, and the highlight of the night was the magical duet with Billy Joel on Stop Dragging Around My Heart.

Following Stevie's spellbinding set, Billy Joel, the maestro at the piano, took center stage. Backed by an incredible ensemble, his performance included unforgettable renditions of River Deep and Mountain High and Nessun Dorma, showcasing the depth of his musical prowess. The crowd was on their feet, singing and dancing along as Billy belted out his classic hits such as My Life, The Longest Time, and the iconic Piano Man. The dynamic rotation of his piano on stage, coupled with the infectious energy of his band, created an electric atmosphere.

In a showstopping encore, Billy Joel treated the audience to powerful performances of We Didn't Start the Fire and Uptown Girl, leaving the crowd in awe.

A heartfelt thank you to Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks for delivering an unforgettable night of music, leaving us all craving more. We eagerly anticipate your return to Minneapolis for another spectacular performance!

