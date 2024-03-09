Review: BEAUTIFUL at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The soundtrack of a generation inspires this BROADWAY SMASH HIT! With a HUGE CAST of 29 singers and dancers, many of Carole King’s GREATEST HITS are brought to life in a triumphant CELEBRATION! For nearly six years, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has thrilled Broadway audiences with the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame music legend. As a woman in the music industry, King broke barriers and became one of the most prolific songwriters of our time!

Carole King penned hits for the biggest music acts from The Shirelles to The Righteous Brothers – then recorded her Grammy-winning masterpiece, TAPESTRY. The musical takes you on a joy-filled, emotional ride of a lifetime! Featuring over two dozen hits including “One Fine Day,” “The Locomotion,” “So Far Away,” “Natural Woman,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin,’” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” this TONY and GRAMMY-WINNING musical is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget.

Ensamble of Beautiful at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters

Photo by Dan Norman

It was opening night of Beautiful at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and the anticipation was palpable. Growing up listening to the Tapestry album, Carole King's music has always held a special place in my heart. She's been a beacon for female songwriters and her iconic songs resonate deeply. Beautiful delves into Carole King's life beyond her music, exploring her relationships, family dynamics, vulnerabilities, and triumphs.

The set transported us seamlessly through the decades, from the 50s to the 70s, with its retro furniture and scenes. The transitions were swift, keeping the energy flowing. The costumes were vibrant and fitting for each era portrayed.

Monet Sabel's portrayal of Carole King was nothing short of wonderful. She fully embodied King, evident in her meticulous study of King's speech patterns, singing style, and mannerisms. Sabel's performance was a joy to behold, especially during the rendition of the hit musical numbers. Her chemistry with Shad Hanley, who played Gerry Goffin, was captivating as they navigated the highs and lows of their relationship. Their dynamic was authentic, showcasing both the competitive spirit and deep friendship between King and Goffin.

The duo of Shina Hey as Cynthia Weil and Alan Bach as Barry Mann added a delightful comedic flair to the production. Hey shone as Cynthia, delivering stellar musical performances, while Bach's portrayal of Barry exuded a charmingly dorky vibe. Their chemistry on stage was palpable, contributing to the overall charm of the show.

The ensemble cast was a formidable presence, with each member shining in their respective roles. What set them apart was their versatility, as they seamlessly transitioned between multiple characters throughout the show. The Drifters and the Shirelles brought an infectious spirit and soul to the stage, adding depth and richness to the production.

The Drifters in Beautiful at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters

Photo by Dan Norman

With its plethora of iconic songs, Beautiful at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres had the audience singing and dancing along throughout the show. This production beautifully showcases the strength and resilience of Carole King, solidifying her status as a treasure in the music industry.

Beautiful is a must-see for audiences of all ages. Its universal themes ensure that every viewer will find something to connect with, whether it's the captivating storyline or the infectious music. You're guaranteed to leave the theater with these catchy tunes playing in your head.

Shinah Hey (Cynthia Well), Monet Sabel (Carole King), Michael Gruber (Don Kirshner), Alan Bach (Barry Mann)

Photo by Dan Norman

I highly recommend experiencing this production at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. And while you're there, don't forget to indulge in the ChanChicken – a perfect accompaniment to an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Top photo credit: Monet Sabel as Carole King in Beautiful at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters

Photo by Dan Norman