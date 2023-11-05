Review: AUDRA MCDONALD WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

Audra McDonald | © Allison Michael Orenstein

Audra McDonald's artistry is unmatched in its breadth and versatility, both as a singer and an actor. With a remarkable record of six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy, she was recognized in 2015 as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people. In addition, she received the National Medal of Arts, the highest honor for achievement in the field, from President Barack Obama. Audra McDonald is now set to grace Orchestra Hall with her signature blend of art songs, pop hits, and Broadway classics.

It was a truly delightful experience to have Audra McDonald back in Minneapolis, sharing the stage with the Minnesota Orchestra under the baton of conductor Andy Einhorn. Audra's performance was a mesmerizing journey through the American Musical Theater songbook, commencing with a powerful rendition of "I Am What I Am" from La Cage Aux Folles. Her repertoire extended to include timeless classics from the likes of Stephen Sondheim and Rodgers and Hammerstein. In between songs, she regaled the audience with engaging anecdotes about her song choices and shared a touching story about receiving a song from the mother of singer Emily King, a touching tribute to her daughter. Audra graced us with songs from productions such as Light in the Piazza, My Fair Lady, The Wiz, and many more, creating an unforgettable evening of music.

Audra McDonald with the Minnesota Orchestra

Photo by Jared Fessler

Audra's concert was a beacon of hope and joy, especially in these challenging times. She created a safe and inviting space for all audience members to revel in the magic of her music.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Audra for an unforgettable evening, and we eagerly anticipate the possibility of her returning to Minneapolis in the future.

