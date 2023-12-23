Review: ART at Guthrie Theater

Who defines what art is? Is it the artist themselves? The “art critic”? Perhaps a wealthy dermatologist?

This question provides the central theme of Yasmina Reza’s breathtaking play, 'ART'. When Serge, a wealthy dermatologist, purchases a piece of art for a lofty sum, it sets off a series of firestorm conversations between him and his two friends: Marc and Yvan. While they initially focus their opinions on the artwork itself, the three friends begin to examine their lives and friendships in ways that they never have prior.

Reza has crafted a play that not only offers commentary on the art world and those who participate in it but she also shines a light on those who can’t understand why someone would pay so much money for a seemingly boring piece of canvas. Pitting friend against friend against friend is a risky move when writing a play because it can seem like there is no relief from the onslaught of insinuations and verbal jabs but Reza uses moments of levity (hilarious comedy) to break the tension and give the audience breathing room.

The break-neck-speed dialogue is just the cornerstone of this production. As with any show, it falls to the cast to bring the story to life and the three men who embody Serge (Robert O. Berdahl), Marc (Patrick Sabongui), and Yvan (Max Wojtanowicz) do so with ease.

It would be unfair to choose a standout performance because each performer provides such an honest and grounded portrayal of their characters. We can believe that these men have been friends for fifteen years because there is such a strong chemistry between them. It feels very true to life because it is almost guaranteed that everyone in the audience has had similar conversations with their friends or family at some point in time. Perhaps not about a piece of art but certainly about something that was bought and it prompted strong reactions.

Throughout the entire production, the audience is provided the rare opportunity to actually feel like a fly on the wall, as we watch these three men hash out their feelings, positive and negative. Culminating in a series of revelations and deep seeded feelings, 'ART' proves to be a piece of art in itself, giving the audience the chance to reflect and sit with the feelings that it elicits from the viewer.

This is not just a piece of theater, 'ART' is an experience and it is not to be missed.