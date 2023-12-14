Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Review: AQUA WORLD TOUR at Fillmore Minneapolis

This concert was on 12/13/2023

Aqua at the Fillmore in Minneapolis 
Photo by Jared Fessler

The Euro-pop sensation of the 90s and 2000s, Aqua, graced Minneapolis with their presence during their world tour, sparking pure nostalgia for fans who had immersed themselves in their music over the decades. Riding on the wave of success from the Barbie movie, Aqua embarked on a tour, making sure to include their iconic hit, "Barbie Girl."

Taking center stage at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, Aqua brought their entire ensemble, complete with a backdrop featuring throwback videos and clips, while the keyboard was ingeniously designed as a large stereo. The atmosphere exuded the Euro-fabulous vibes of the 90s, capturing the essence of an era.

Photo by Jared Fessler

Aqua's live performance mirrored the studio perfection of their albums, eliciting ecstatic cheers from the audience, particularly when they belted out crowd favorites like "Barbie Girl" and "Dr. Jones." The night was a delightful journey through time, filled with infectious energy and undeniably catchy tunes.

As the performance concluded, Aqua expressed their genuine appreciation for the Minneapolis crowd and hinted at a return. "We'd love to come back to Minneapolis again," they declared, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating their next visit.

Photo by Jared Fessler

A heartfelt thank you to Aqua for an unforgettable night of music and memories. Minneapolis looks forward to hosting you once more!

For information on upcoming events and tickets at the Fillmore, click the link below.


