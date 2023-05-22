Review: ANDREA BOCELLI IN CONCERT at Target Center

Andrea Bocelli at the Target Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His 2018 album, Si, reached No.1 on both the US and UK charts.

Andrea Bocelli at Target Center

It was wonderful to have legendary Andrea Bocelli back in Minneapolis after seven years. Andrea's 2023 concerts will feature songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs. He sang songs from West Side Story and the timeless Time To say Goodbye and many others.

This concert in Minneapolis was the last stop of his tour and it was presented by the Hennepin Theater Trust at the Target Center. There was a large crowd anxiously waiting to hear the voice of Andrea Bocelli and he did not dissapoint! Bocelli had local Minnesota musicians in his chorus and orchestra, he also had two guest sopranos Isabel Leonard and Amy Manford who sang some of Andrea's most beloved duets. He also had two dancers Brittany O'Connor and Paul Barris who danced various forms of ballet, lyrical, and salsa as Andrea sang.

Thank you Andrea Bocelli for a memorible evening. We hope to have you back in Minneapolis again soon!

