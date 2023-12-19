Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Review: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

This concert was on 12/18/2023

Dec. 19, 2023

Review: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH at Minnesota Orchestra Hall
Kristin Chenoweth | © John Russo

Kristin Chenoweth, a Broadway darling with an array of talents, graced Orchestra Hall with her undeniable charm. As an Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actress and singer, she has proven to be a star of both stage and screen. Chenoweth's performance showcased her comedic brilliance and consummate artistry, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained.

Her vivacious personality shone through, making the evening as vibrant as her remarkable career. Renowned for her role in "Wicked" and one of her trademark songs, "Popular," Chenoweth's stage presence is nothing short of enchanting. The concert at Orchestra Hall promised a glittering night of entertainment, featuring new arrangements of beloved holiday favorites.

In the hands of this multifaceted performer, the familiar tunes were given a fresh and delightful twist. Chenoweth's ability to infuse each note with emotion and humor created a truly engaging experience for the audience. As she effortlessly charmed her way through the performance, it became clear why she is considered immensely "Popular" in the world of entertainment.

Kristin Chenoweth's return to Orchestra Hall was a celebration of talent, humor, and the joyous spirit of the holiday season. Her magnetic presence and versatile artistry left an indelible mark on the audience, making it a night to remember.

Kristin Chenoweth spread holiday cheer at the Minnesota Orchestra Hall, joined by conductor Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Dazzling in two sparkly outfits, she serenaded the audience with her favorite holiday tunes, including "Merry Christmas Darling," "Pie Jesu," and more. Accompanied by the talented Nikki Kimbrough and Melissa Rosen as background singers, along with the Minnesota Orchestra, the performance was a festive spectacle.

A standout moment featured Nikki and Melissa in a duet version of Carole King's "Natural Woman," showcasing their vocal prowess. Chenoweth also treated the audience to selections from "Wicked," enchanting the crowd with renditions of "Popular" and "For Good," the latter performed with one of her students from The Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Fund.

The holiday spirit was further elevated with a soul-stirring performance of "Oh Holy Night," accompanied by the local Minnesota choir, Vocal Essence. The collaborative effort added a touch of local flair to the festive evening.

Kristin's ability to seamlessly blend holiday classics, Broadway hits, and student collaborations created a memorable and heartwarming experience for the audience. As the night unfolded, it was evident that Chenoweth's artistry and infectious energy resonated with everyone in attendance.

A heartfelt thank you to Kristin for bringing the magic of the season to the Minnesota Orchestra Hall. The audience, undoubtedly, looks forward to her return, eagerly anticipating another enchanting performance.

For those yearning for more, ticket and tour information can be found by clicking the "buy tickets" button below.

1
Recommended For You