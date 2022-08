This production was done at the Minnesota Fringe by Melancholics Anonymous, Created by Rachel Ropella and Timothy Kelly. The Newhearts, the happiest 1950s Minnesotan family you've ever met, have come together to host the perfect barbecue for their new neighbors. What ensues is a fatal sitcom of Midwest manners.

This was a good production. It had a lot of stereotypical Minnesotan ties which Minnesotans always enjoy. It was set up as what seemed to be an old cheesy sitcom but with a twist. The cast were all very talented and the script was hilarious and the show was polished.

I would recommend seeing this production.

