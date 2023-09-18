Review: A CHORUS LINE at Lyric Arts

This produciton runs now through October 1st

By: Sep. 18, 2023

A Chorus Line at the Lyric Arts
Photo Dan Norman

Book by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante
Music by Marvin Hamlisch | Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Directed by Scott Ford
Music Direction by Wesley Frye
Choreography by Lauri Kraft

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, A Chorus Line, offers a compelling glimpse into the lives of 17 aspiring dancers who lay it all "on the line" for the chance to secure a coveted spot in the chorus line of a Broadway show. The entire narrative unfolds within the stark walls of an audition room, where dancers share their intimate stories, struggles, and aspirations through captivating monologues and iconic, high-energy dance routines.

The musical is a powerful exploration of the passion and sacrifices entailed in pursuing a career in the competitive realm of show business. It delves into the universal human desire for validation and acceptance, depicting the emotional rollercoaster that aspiring performers endure in their quest to shine on stage. The show's evocative score, featuring songs like "What I Did For Love," "I Hope I Get It," and "One," seamlessly complements the poignant narrative, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

A Chorus Line stands as a timeless testament to the performer within each of us, a celebration of talent, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. A five-six-seven-eight… Let the magic of the stage unfold

Photo Dan Norman

It was an absolute delight to experience the brilliance of A Chorus Line at Lyric Arts. This production embodies the essence of a classic musical and portrays the true story of a 'triple threat' in the world of performing arts, demanding exceptional levels of singing, acting, and dancing prowess.

The cast exuded an infectious energy throughout the performance. Their seamless integration into their characters and the evident camaraderie among them truly elevated the show. The iconic sequences, including 'I Hope I Get It,' the montages, and 'One,' showcased their collective talent and dedication. The script, combining both humor and poignant moments, masterfully unraveled the unique journeys of each character, shedding light on the harsh realities and determination needed to thrive in the pursuit of Broadway dreams.

Personal highlights for me were the enthralling montages and standout musical numbers like 'Music in the Mirror,' 'Nothing,' 'At the Ballet,' and 'What I Did for Love.' The choreography was nothing short of exceptional, infusing the stage with an electrifying energy that bore testimony to the actors' relentless efforts in perfecting intricate dance routines.

Photo Dan Norman

Without a doubt, I wholeheartedly recommend catching A Chorus Line at Lyric Arts. It's a timeless, captivating production that holds universal appeal.

For additional ticketing and show information, please click the ticket link button below




